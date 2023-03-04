 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Deals
  4. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

What time is the UFC fight tonight? Full event schedule

Lucas Coll
By
Jon Jones at the UFC 247 Weigh-Ins.

Wanting to know what the UFC 285 time is tonight? Considering this is one of the most highly anticipated UFC events to come along in a while, it’s not one that you’ll want to miss, and if you’re here looking for the UFC 285 schedule, we’ve got everything you need to know. UFC 285 is a big one, with former two-time light heavyweight champ Jon “Bones” Jones making both his return to the UFC as well as his long-awaited heavyweight debut. He will be facing down former interim champ Ciryl Gane for the recently vacated UFC Heavyweight Championship. There are 14 fights on deck for this event, so whether you’re planning to watch them all or just want to tune into the main card, read on to see the full UFC 285 schedule so you don’t miss any of the action.

What time is the UFC fight tonight?

Most UFC events, and pretty much all pay-per-views, are divided up across three fight cards. UFC 285 is no exception, featuring early prelims, preliminary bouts, and the main event. As far as the UFC 285 time goes, the early preliminary card starts the action off early at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) and hosts newer talent in the league. There are currently five fights scheduled for this card. Following the early prelims is the preliminary card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. This card features some familiar faces such as Cody Garbrandt, Derek Bruson, and Dricus Du Plessis.

As with most UFC PPV exhibitions hosted in the U.S., the UFC 285 time for the main card is 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). The main event culminates in the headliner between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. The main card is also the pay-per-view portion of the event, meaning you’ll need ESPN+ to watch it. Five bouts are slated for the main event, and the UFC blocks out half an hour for each fight. That means you can expect Jones and Gane to do their ring walks sometime after midnight ET.

Related

How to watch the UFC 285 live stream

Although UFC 285 is a pay-per-view, you can still watch the preliminary and early preliminary cards on the ESPN TV channels, which are included with many cable TV packages and live TV streaming services. The main card is the pay-per-view portion of the event, and for that, you’ll need ESPN+. ESPN+ is the go-to platform for watching every UFC live stream event, and it’s the only outlet that broadcasts UFC PPV shows in the U.S. It recently had another price increase and now costs $10 per month or $100 per year. Sadly, there’s no ESPN+ free trial available anymore, which is becoming the norm for streaming services, unfortunately.

UFC pay-per-view tickets also had a recent price increase and will now set you back $80. This is available only to ESPN+ subscribers; however, if you’re new to the streaming service or only have a monthly subscription, then you can take advantage of a one-time bundle deal that lets you score an annual membership and the UFC 285 PPV for $125. They cost $180 if purchased separately, so this bundle nets you a nice $55 savings. It can only be used once, though — fans with an active annual ESPN+ subscription will have to shell out the 80 bucks to watch the UFC 285 live stream online tonight.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
What time is the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix? Practice, qualifying, and race times
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
March 4, 2023 1:05AM
Ferrari 2015 Bahrain Gran Prix

Ferrari at the 2015 Bahrain Grand Prix
It's finally time for the first round of the 2023 Formula 1 Championship, which kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix. In season's past, particularly last season, the event has been pretty entertaining and dramatic. Last year, even after looking very much like it was going to win, Red Bull had a few reliability problems and Ferrari came out on top. It was certainly interesting to watch on the F1 live stream when it all went down.
Of course, Red Bull looks like a strong contender again this year, as does Ferrari. But the question remains, who will start the season out strong, and will anyone else take the lead besides these two teams? The best way to find out, as you might expect, is to tune in and watch for yourself. Yes, you can always read a quick rundown of what's happened, or what happens after the fact, but that's never quite as interesting, is it? That's precisely why we're going to explore everything you need to know about this year's Bahrain Grand Prix, including event times, how to watch, and where. Buckle up and let's go.

What Time is Bahrain Grand Prix Practice 3?
2023's Bahrain Grand Prix Practice Three will kick off today, on Saturday March 4th at 6:35 AM EST. It will also be viewable on ESPN2 for live cable viewers.
What Time is Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying?
Qualifying begins almost immediately proceeding the final practice session on Saturday March 4th. It kicks off at 9:55 AM EST and those with live cable can watch on ESPN2.
What Time is the Bahrain Grand Prix?
The main race officially begins on Sunday March 5th with the initial laps of the race starting at 9:55 AM EST and the Checkered Flag scheduled for 12 PM EST. The event should be available on both ESPN and ESPN+ for affected subscribers.
How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream
One of the best ways to watch F1 and the Bahrain Grand Prix live stream, and our top recommend, is through FuboTV. Honestly, it's the quickest and easiest way to dive into ESPN content, as well, especially thanks to FuboTV's free trial. Why? Because once you sign up, you can stream live TV content, including live sports, for up to a week.

Read more
F1 live stream: How to watch Formula 1 online for FREE
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 4, 2023 1:05AM
F1 2021 racers on track.

Looking to watch Formula 1 racing online? You've got a few ways to do it, but with the 74th World Championship starting this weekend, with qualifying taking place today for the Bahrain Grand Prix, now's the time to find a streaming service that will let you stream F1 racing. There are 23 Formula 1 Grands Prix happening during the 2023 F1 racing season, which kicks off on Sunday, March 5 with the Bahrain GP. Whether you're planning to watch the F1 live streamson your smart TV or streaming stick or you want to be able to catch all the action on your mobile device when you're on the go, we've got everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it will cost you, and what you can look forward to seeing during the 74th F1 World Championship.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 274th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free-to-watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream: How to watch online
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 2, 2023 12:50PM
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

The Copa del Ray continues now with the first leg of the semi-final, which sees Real Madrid up against Barcelona in a match-up that has soccer (or football, for our European friends) fans all around the world on the edge of their seats. If you want to see how things unfold between the two sporting giants, there's only one legal way this side of the pond. That's right -- using one of the several streaming services sports fans know all too well won't do the trick here, nor will searching for a free Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream. It'll cost you a few bucks to watch, but for that price, you're getting a reliable, high-definition broadcast. Here's how to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona from the comfort of your home. But hurry: We're almost done with the first half, and Real Madrid has conceded, so it's in overdrive looking to make a comeback.
Watch the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream on ESPN+

ESPN+ is dominating soccer coverage right now and that includes having the exclusive rights to the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream and the rest of the Copa del Ray. It costs just $10 per month and gives you access to many major soccer tournaments and league games from around the world, along with NCAA basketball games, XFL football, and access to the full 30 for 30 documentary series, which offers deep insight into sports and is a great addition for any sports lover. While there's no ESPN free trial, if you want to get the best value, spend $13 per month and sign up for the Disney Bundle. For the price, you get monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu as well as ESPN+ so there's a ton of great entertainment to keep the whole family happy.

Read more