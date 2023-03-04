What time is the UFC fight tonight? Full event schedule

Wanting to know what the UFC 285 time is tonight? Considering this is one of the most highly anticipated UFC events to come along in a while, it’s not one that you’ll want to miss, and if you’re here looking for the UFC 285 schedule, we’ve got everything you need to know. UFC 285 is a big one, with former two-time light heavyweight champ Jon “Bones” Jones making both his return to the UFC as well as his long-awaited heavyweight debut. He will be facing down former interim champ Ciryl Gane for the recently vacated UFC Heavyweight Championship. There are 14 fights on deck for this event, so whether you’re planning to watch them all or just want to tune into the main card, read on to see the full UFC 285 schedule so you don’t miss any of the action.

What time is the UFC fight tonight?

Most UFC events, and pretty much all pay-per-views, are divided up across three fight cards. UFC 285 is no exception, featuring early prelims, preliminary bouts, and the main event. As far as the UFC 285 time goes, the early preliminary card starts the action off early at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) and hosts newer talent in the league. There are currently five fights scheduled for this card. Following the early prelims is the preliminary card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. This card features some familiar faces such as Cody Garbrandt, Derek Bruson, and Dricus Du Plessis.

As with most UFC PPV exhibitions hosted in the U.S., the UFC 285 time for the main card is 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). The main event culminates in the headliner between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. The main card is also the pay-per-view portion of the event, meaning you’ll need ESPN+ to watch it. Five bouts are slated for the main event, and the UFC blocks out half an hour for each fight. That means you can expect Jones and Gane to do their ring walks sometime after midnight ET.

How to watch the UFC 285 live stream

Although UFC 285 is a pay-per-view, you can still watch the preliminary and early preliminary cards on the ESPN TV channels, which are included with many cable TV packages and live TV streaming services. The main card is the pay-per-view portion of the event, and for that, you’ll need ESPN+. ESPN+ is the go-to platform for watching every UFC live stream event, and it’s the only outlet that broadcasts UFC PPV shows in the U.S. It recently had another price increase and now costs $10 per month or $100 per year. Sadly, there’s no ESPN+ free trial available anymore, which is becoming the norm for streaming services, unfortunately.

UFC pay-per-view tickets also had a recent price increase and will now set you back $80. This is available only to ESPN+ subscribers; however, if you’re new to the streaming service or only have a monthly subscription, then you can take advantage of a one-time bundle deal that lets you score an annual membership and the UFC 285 PPV for $125. They cost $180 if purchased separately, so this bundle nets you a nice $55 savings. It can only be used once, though — fans with an active annual ESPN+ subscription will have to shell out the 80 bucks to watch the UFC 285 live stream online tonight.

