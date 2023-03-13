MLB live stream: Watch baseball from anywhere for free

The Major League Baseball season is upon us, and there are a lot of options available to watch MLB online. Many of the best live streaming TV services will offer access to games throughout the season, and there’s some standalone streaming services that will offer access to an MLB live stream or two as the season goes on. You won’t want to miss a pitch this season if you’re a baseball fan, and we’ve tracked down all of the best ways to watch baseball online.

Watch the MLB live stream on FuboTV

If you’re looking to watch MLB games from all of your devices throughout the season, there’s probably no better option than FuboTV. It’s an all-ine-one streaming service that places a major emphasis on sports, and with access to networks like ESPN, FS1, FS2, and MLB network, you’re almost certain to never be left out of an MLB live stream. You can even take advantage of a FuboTV free trial and explore a week of free access to the service. FuboTV subscriptions regularly start at $75 per month.

Watch the MLB live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best places to watch MLB this season, as a subscription gets you access to a variety of channels that will be covering Major League Baseball games. These include sports giants such as ESPN and ESPN2, as well as networks sports lovers in general will love, such as TNT and TBS. ESPN in particular is one of the best networks to have in your grasp for an MLB live stream, and it’s available as part of Sling’s Blue and Orange base subscription plans. These start at $40 per month, and first-time subscribers can often take advantage of a 50% discount for one month.

Watch the MLB live stream on ESPN Plus

You can find MLB games on ESPN’s television network several nights per week, but you can also find additional games throughout the season on ESPN Plus. This is a standalone streaming service from ESPN, and it costs $10 per month. This is likely worth it if you’re a baseball fan, as a subscription will get you access to dozens of additional MLB games over the course of the season, but it also gets you access to MLB archives. Hours upon hours of additional ESPN original content is part of the package, and while there isn’t an ESPN Plus free trial to take advantage of, ESPN Plus is included at a discount as part of the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+ and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, and starts at $13 per month.

Watch the MLB live stream on Hulu with Live TV

If you’re looking for an online streaming TV service that closely resembles a cable subscription, Hulu with Live TV is the place for you. It has a huge library of on-demand content to watch, and access to networks like ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS will get you coverage of MLB live stream after MLB live stream. You can even follow your favorite MLB teams with a Hulu with Live TV subscription by recording the games you won’t be able to watch live and catching up with them when you’re able to. You can utilize a Hulu free trial to see if you like the platform, and to get a feel for what kinds of content is available on the platform. If you like it, you can dive into a Hulu with Live TV subscription for $70 per month.

Watch the MLB live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube has become so accessible across devices that YouTube TV may be the most convenient way to watch MLB online this season. While YouTube TV currently doesn’t carry MLB Network, it does carry networks like ESPN and other sports channels that will offer access to MLB live streams throughout the season. YouTube also offers perks like unlimited DVR recording, which makes it much easier to keep up with your favorite teams. YouTube TV even offers new subscribers a free trial, and once you’ve used it up a subscription will cost just $65 per month.

Watch the MLB live stream from abroad with a VPN

Catching an MLB live stream while traveling can get a little tricky, as there will almost always be geographic restrictions in place. You can get around this with a VPN, and combining a VPN service like NordVPN with a streaming service like FuboTV will let you watch MLB games online from anywhere. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services. A monthly subscription to the service is very reasonable and deals are almost always taking place. You can even use the service entirely free for one month with a NordVPN free trial.

