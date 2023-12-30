Where to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

End 2023 on a high note by watching the ball drop at Times Square on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve special has been the number-one program for holiday coverage for over three decades. Seacrest returns to anchor the festivities in New York City, and Rita Ora will be his co-host. Television personality Jeannie Mai leads coverage in Los Angeles, while Miss Universe Dayanara Torres hosts in Puerto Rico for the Spanish-language countdown.

The New Year’s special boasts many performances by some of the leading artists in music, including Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Ludacris, and many more. Post Malone will perform from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, while K-pop group NewJeans hits the stage in South Korea.

Recommended Videos

A sort of smartwatch.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live stream on ABC

Coverage of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 begins at 8 p.m. ET on December 31. The special will air live on ABC. Additionally, viewers can watch the special on ABC.com or through the ABC app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu subscribers can watch the special the following day. However, Catch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 without cable on Hulu with Live TV. With Hulu with Live TV, customers can access 90-plus live channels, including ABC, FX, FS1, USA, and TBS. Hulu with Live TV starts at $76 per month. However, customers can gain access to Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ with a bundle plan, which starts at $77 per month.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live stream on Fubo

Check out the entire New Year’s special on ABC through Fubo. Customers can sign up for a free trial, meaning you can watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at no cost. If you choose to stick with Fubo, the three packages are Pro at $75 per month, Elite at $85 per month, and Premier at $95 per month. However, $20 will be taken off your first month’s purchase.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023 live stream on Sling TV

Watch the ball drop on ABC with Sling TV. Sling TV provides customers with two options: Orange and Blue. For those looking to watch ABC, subscribe to Blue, which costs $45 per month. Blue contains local broadcasts to ABC, NBC, and Fox. However, customers can purchase Orange and Blue for one price of $60 per month.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live stream on YouTube TV

Stream Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 with a subscription to YouTube TV. With YouTube TV, customers can access over 100 channels, including ABC, CNN, CNBC, NFL Network, and FS1. YouTube TV pricing starts at $51 per month for the first three months before rising to $73 per month. Sign up today to take advantage of a free trial.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you are from the United States and will watch the New Year’s special from another country, consider downloading a VPN with your streaming service. First, VPNs bypass geographic broadcast restrictions in the area with a U.S.-based server. Also, VPNs add additional security and protection to your computer. If you’re looking for a VPN, try Nord VPN, one of the best VPN services.

Editors' Recommendations