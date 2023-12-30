 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024

Dan Girolamo
By

End 2023 on a high note by watching the ball drop at Times Square on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve special has been the number-one program for holiday coverage for over three decades. Seacrest returns to anchor the festivities in New York City, and Rita Ora will be his co-host. Television personality Jeannie Mai leads coverage in Los Angeles, while Miss Universe Dayanara Torres hosts in Puerto Rico for the Spanish-language countdown.

The New Year’s special boasts many performances by some of the leading artists in music, including Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Ludacris, and many more. Post Malone will perform from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, while K-pop group NewJeans hits the stage in South Korea.

Recommended Videos

A sort of smartwatch.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live stream on ABC

Ryan Seacrest stands at a podium and speaks.
Jim Greenhill / Flickr

Coverage of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 begins at 8 p.m. ET on December 31. The special will air live on ABC. Additionally, viewers can watch the special on ABC.com or through the ABC app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC
Related

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Hulu subscribers can watch the special the following day. However, Catch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 without cable on Hulu with Live TV. With Hulu with Live TV, customers can access 90-plus live channels, including ABC, FX, FS1, USA, and TBS. Hulu with Live TV starts at $76 per month. However, customers can gain access to Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ with a bundle plan, which starts at $77 per month.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live stream on Fubo

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV / FuboTV

Check out the entire New Year’s special on ABC through Fubo. Customers can sign up for a free trial, meaning you can watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at no cost. If you choose to stick with Fubo, the three packages are Pro at $75 per month, Elite at $85 per month, and Premier at $95 per month. However, $20 will be taken off your first month’s purchase. 

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Watch the ball drop on ABC with Sling TV. Sling TV provides customers with two options: Orange and Blue. For those looking to watch ABC, subscribe to Blue, which costs $45 per month. Blue contains local broadcasts to ABC, NBC, and Fox. However, customers can purchase Orange and Blue for one price of $60 per month. 

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live stream on YouTube TV

Multiview options on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Stream Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 with a subscription to YouTube TV. With YouTube TV, customers can access over 100 channels, including ABC, CNN, CNBC, NFL Network, and FS1. YouTube TV pricing starts at $51 per month for the first three months before rising to $73 per month. Sign up today to take advantage of a free trial.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live stream from abroad with a VPN

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
NordVPN

If you are from the United States and will watch the New Year’s special from another country, consider downloading a VPN with your streaming service. First, VPNs bypass geographic broadcast restrictions in the area with a U.S.-based server. Also, VPNs add additional security and protection to your computer. If you’re looking for a VPN, try Nord VPN, one of the best VPN services.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The best Netflix original series right now
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip walking down the street, her smiling at him in a scene from The Crown season 6.

Where would Netflix be without its lineup of original series? It may have taken billions of dollars in spending, but Netflix's library of original shows is second to none thanks to a commitment to quantity over everything else. Almost any new addition to the streaming service can now race to the top of the most popular shows on Netflix simply because subscribers voraciously binge on new series every week.

To close out 2023, Netflix has finished off its long-running British drama, The Crown, before finding two new hits: My Life With the Walter Boys and Obliterated, both of which appeal to drastically different audiences. And with 2024 right around the corner, Netflix is still the king of the mountain while most of the other streamers are cutting shows left and right.

Read more
3 great sci-fi movies you need to watch on New Year’s Eve
Two people walk in an outdoor party in Strange Days.

In just a few days, we'll all be living in the future world of 2024, which isn't anywhere near as advanced as we hoped. Artificial Intelligence is intruding upon our daily lives, and our phones have never been more powerful, but it's not quite the technological leap forward we expected when we were kids. Fortunately, as we head into New Year's Eve, some great sci-fi movies offer a glimpse of where technology could go and an exploration of whether humanity has a future in the stars.

All of our picks for the three great sci-fi movies to watch on New Year's Eve offer different takes on what's coming down the road. Happy endings are in short supply here, but there's at least some hope that we can all pull through together and make it through another year.
Strange Days (1995)

Read more
The 10 most popular shows on Max right now
Selena Gomez in Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays.

For the final 2023 update of the 10 most popular shows on Max, we're welcoming Food Network's Selena + Chef: Home For the Holidays to the lineup at No. 8. But the truly surprising result is 1000-lb Sisters, a reality series that has jumped to the fourth slot on this list. These new additions have displaced Fixer Upper: The Hotel and The Garden: Commune or Cult, which previously placed on the list in December.

At the top of the list, it shouldn't be surprising to learn that The Gilded Age and Hard Knocks: In Season have taken the first two spots again. However, Hard Knocks: In Season has moved past The Gilded Age to be the new No. 1 show on Max, which is quite an accomplishment. But that's another example of the power of the NFL.

Read more