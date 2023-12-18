Everything you need to know about New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024

In 1972, Dick Clark put on the first New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special, which went on to become an annual TV event for the next five decades. Clark died in 2012, but the special lives on with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, which has expanded its reach this year with coverage of festivities in New York, Hollywood, Las Vegas, and Puerto Rico throughout a five-and-a-half-hour countdown to the new year.

To get you ready for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024, we’re here to tell you everything you need to know, including where you can watch and stream the special, who’s hosting the show, and which musical performers are going to take the stage around the world to help fans ring in the new year with style.

Where can you watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024?

While Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 is taking place at several different locations this year, viewers at home will be able to watch the special on its traditional home on ABC or ABC.com starting at 8pm EST/5pm PST on Sunday, December 31. Hulu subscribers will also be able to live stream the special at the same time.

For details on this year’s event go to ABC.com.

Who is hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024?

If the name of the event wasn’t a dead giveaway, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will be hosted by American Idol veteran Ryan Seacrest. This is Seacrest’s 19th year as host, and he will be co-hosting the main event from New York City’s Times Square along with Rita Ora.

Jeannie Mai will be the host for the celebration in Hollywood, while Dayanara Torres will be the host in Puerto Rico.

Who is performing on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024?

This year’s performers at Hollywood include Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Post Malone will perform at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas, while Ivy Queen is going to headline the celebration in Puerto Rico. K-Pop group NewJeans will perform from South Korea in another first for this year’s event.

