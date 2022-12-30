The week between Christmas Day and the end of the year can feel a bit like limbo. You’ve done your shopping, you’ve opened your presents, you visited your friends and/or family, and you’ve consumed enough food and drink to sustain a small family. So now what?

The answer, at least for a few days, is to prepare for New Year’s Eve. Simultaneously loved and loathed, the holiday is known for its mass consumption of alcohol, awkward kisses, and terrible renditions of Auld Lang Syne. If you don’t feel like going to a party, yet still feel like celebrating, you could always watch a live celebration where other people do the partying for you. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest is just the ticket for anyone unwilling to brave the presence of masses of people as the old year ends and a new one begins. But where can one watch it?

Where can you watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 for free?

If you want to see Ryan Seacrest usher in 2023 with a gaggle of celebrities and singers, just go to ABC. The network will broadcast the parade for free on Hulu with Live TV.

When can you watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will air beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 31. The program will last five hours with commercial breaks.

How much does it cost?

If you view it on ABC, nothing.

The Hulu With Live TV has several prices. One ad-supported plan with 90-plus channels costs $70 a month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, ESPN+ and Disney+. The same plan with no ads (except on ESPN+) is $83. If you just want live TV with no access to any streaming library, that costs $69 a month. All the subcrittion details can be found on the Hulu website.

Your Hulu With Live TV subscription also comes with unlimited recording. That matches what’s available on YouTube TV, which offers 100 channels and costs $65 per month.

Is it worth watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022?

There are worse ways to usher in 2023. The show is great to have on the television when you’re celebrating with your friends, cozying up with your pets, or just trying ignore live human interaction. Plus, it’s a tradition! People have been ringing in the new year with Dick Clark (or, in this case, his ghost) for decades now.

Plus, the event has a star-studded lineup of musical talent singing some chart-topping tunes for all to enjoy. The musicians scheduled to perform are Halle Bailey, the South Korean boy band sensation Tomorrow x Together, Wiz Khalifa, Shaggy (remember him?), Duran Duran, New Edition, j-hope, and Jax.

The event will be hosted by, you guessed it, Ryan Seacrest, and he’ll be joined in Times Square by Liza Koshy. Co-hosts in other locations include Billy Porter (New Orleans), Ciara (Disneyland), and D-Nice (Los Angeles).

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 and celebrate the new year with Ryan and company!

