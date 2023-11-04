 Skip to main content
Where to watch the 2023 New York City Marathon live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

The first Sunday in November means the best distance runners in the world will convene in the Big Apple for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon. Residents can watch the marathon on ABC starting at 8 a.m. ET on November 5. Pre-race coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. ET and continues through the post-race interviews until 1 p.m. ET. National coverage of the marathon airs on ESPN2 and the ESPN app from 8 a.m. ET to 11:30 a.m. ET.

2023 marks the 52nd edition of the New York City Marathon. An estimated 50,000 runners, from professional runners and athletes to celebrities and New York City residents, plan on participating in the 2023 race. The male and female winners from 2022 – Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi of Kenya – will be in this year’s field to defend their respective titles.

The marathon is one of the best days in New York City. The crowd is loud and proud as they cheer on the thousands of runners in the race. If you can’t be there in person, watch the race on ABC and ESPN2. Having a cable subscription is not the only way to watch the race. Live streaming television services like Sling TV are an efficient alternative to a cable box. Scroll below for information on how to stream the marathon with Sling TV.

Watch the 2023 New York City Marathon live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

As one of the best live TV streaming services on the market, Sling TV provides customers with complete flexibility to customize their channel lineup and record their favorite shows. You’ll save hundreds of dollars by only paying for the channels you want.

The two paid plans are Sling Orange and Sling Blue. At $40/month, Sling Orange is catered to sports and family programming with channels like ESPN, ESPN 2, Disney, and Freeform. At $45/month, Sling Blue is geared toward news and entertainment, as you’ll find ABC, NBC, Bravo, and FX within this package. Customers may bundle both plans for one price of $60/month. Also, Sling TV offers a 50% discount on the first month.

Watch the 2023 New York City Marathon live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

The New York City Marathon is one of the coolest events on the sporting calendar. Even if you don’t run, you can still appreciate some of the world’s best athletes competing at the highest level. If you plan on streaming the marathon outside of the United States, then please make sure to download a VPN service.

Integrating a VPN with Sling TV will ensure a smoother streaming experience. A service like NordVPN adds more security and privacy to your connection. To bypass geographic restrictions, NordVPN assigns you a U.S.-based IP address. This will trick your connection into thinking you’re streaming from home. There is no risk to try NordVPN since the company’s version of a free trial includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
