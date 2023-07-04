 Skip to main content
Where to watch Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2023: live stream the event for free

Fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July. If you cannot watch them in your town, the next best thing is the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special. The event is a four-decades-long tradition as the beautiful and dazzling fireworks will light up the New York City skyline. For 25 minutes, expect to see over thirty colors exploding in the night sky over the East River.

American Ninja Warrior‘s Zuri Hall and Hot Wheels™: Ultimate Challenge’s Rutledge Wood will co-host. The event will feature musical performances from Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip, and The Roots. Find out when to tune into the fireworks special below.

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special on NBC

Fireworks explode over the New York City skyline.
Jeffrey Pang / New York ID4 3

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, July 4. The event is also available on NBC.com or through the NBC app. Log in with a cable provider for access. An encore presentation will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on NBC

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.

In addition to NBC, the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks event will stream on Peacock. The streaming service features live events from the WWE, Premier League, NFL, and UCI WorldTour. Peacock includes the latest NBCUniversal shows and movies, like Mrs. Davis, Bupkis, Cocaine Bear, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock plans on a TV.

To subscribe to Peacock, new customers must choose between Premium or Premium Plus. Premium costs $5 monthly/$50 annually and offers 80,000 hours of entertainment with ads while allowing access to new films and TV series. Premium Plus costs $10 monthly/$100 annually, includes everything from Premium, and is ad-free.

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks live stream on Hulu with Live TV

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.

Catch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special on NBC with Hulu with Live TV. Hulu with Live TV features over 85 live and on-demand channels, including NBC, ABC, ESPN, TNT, and USA. The first subscription plan costs $70 per month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive subscription costs $83 per month and features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

If you subscribe to YouTube TV, don’t miss out on the fireworks special because NBC is included with your subscription. YouTube TV features over 100 channels, including NBC, USA, MTV, TBS, and CBS. Plus, NFL Sunday Ticket is available for purchase through YouTube TV. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months before the rate increases to $73/month. Also, YouTube TV offers a free trial.

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks live stream on YouTube TV

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

If you are a Sling TV subscriber and want to watch NBC, you must have the Blue or the Orange + Blue package. NBC is available on the Orange package. The Blue package costs $45/month, while the Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, Sling TV now has a $25 discount for the first month. Other channels featured on Sling TV include FX, Fox News, AMC, BBC America, and CNN.

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks live stream on Fubo TV

World Series on FuboTV.

Fubo TV customers can watch the fireworks on NBC. There are over 220 live channels offered on Fubo TV, including NBC, Bravo, Comedy Central, ESPN2, and MTV. Customers can choose from four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. There is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks from abroad with a VPN

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

To experience the fireworks event, regional broadcast restrictions could alter your viewing experience. A virtual private network, or VPN, will bypass these restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels and streaming services anywhere in the world. A service like NordVPN will make streaming Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special easier. Plus, Nord VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

