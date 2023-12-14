 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

Who wants to hear classic Christmas songs with a country twist? Join Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood as they co-host the 14th annual CMA Country Christmas. Filmed in front of a live audience in Nashville, CMA Country Christmas will feature holiday favorites and new, original songs.

Grant and Yearwood will perform multiple songs during the special, including Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and Joy to the World. Other performers hitting the stage include Lady A, Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Lindsey Stirling, Jon Pardi, The War And Treaty, and Zach Williams with Lainey Wilson.

Recommended Videos

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream on ABC

CMA Country Christmas 2023 Performers

CMA Country Christmas will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 14CMA Country Christmas can also be streamed on ABC.com or through the ABC app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch CMA Country Christmas on ABC
Related

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream on Disney+

The Disney Plus home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

After CMA Country Christmas airs on Thursday night, it will arrive on Disney+ the next day. Disney+ will be pumping out holiday content through December. Watch some of the best Christmas movies on Disney+, including Home Alone, The Muppet Christmas Carol, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. If you prefer television, stream The Santa ClausesThe Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and The Great Christmas Light Fight. Disney+ Basic (ad-tier) costs $8 per month, while Disney+ Premium (ad-free tier) costs $14 per month.

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The live guide on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Along with Disney+, Hulu subscribers can stream CMA Country Christmas starting the next day. However, Hulu with Live TV customers can watch CMA Country Christmas live on Thursday night. ABC is one of the 90+ live channels included with a subscription. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. Some bundles include Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ for one price between $77 per month and $90 per month. 

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Fubo TV feels the closest to cable television because of its diverse channel selection. Some FuboTV packages include over 200 channels, ranging from ABC and NBC to Fox and MTV. FuboTV’s three plans are Pro at $75 per month, Elite at $85 per month, and Premier at $95 per month. For a limited time, FuboTV is taking $20 off the first month. A free trial is still being offered to new customers. 

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Watch CMA Country Christmas and other live TV shows on Sling TV. Subscribers to Sling TV can upgrade, downgrade, cancel, or pause their plan anytime. Sling TV offers two paid packages: Sling Orange at $40 per month and Sling Blue at $45 per month. Customers looking to watch CMA Country Christmas should subscribe to Sling Blue, which contains ABC, or Sling Orange + Blue, the bundled plan for $60 per month. Sling TV takes 50% off the price for the first month.

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream on YouTube TV

Multiview options on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

YouTube TV is one of the streaming television services that offers ABC. Subscribers can watch their favorite live events and TV shows on channels like ESPN, TNT, TBS, USA, and Food Network. YouTube TV offers a special price of $51 monthly for new customers for the first three months. Starting in the fourth month, the price will be $73 per month. Sign up for a free trial today. 

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream from abroad with a VPN

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
NordVPN

Streaming CMA Country Christmas on ABC is easy from home. However, problems may arise if you find yourself outside the country on Thursday night. To alleviate these issues, download a VPN service, which can be combined with your streaming service to bypass regional broadcast restrictions and add more privacy to your connection. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services. Try NordVPN today, and if you don’t like the results, request a money-back guarantee within the first 30 days.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch NXT Deadline 2023 live stream
Logo fo NXT Deadline.

The last NXT Premium Live Event of the year is NXT Deadline. In the first Premium Live event since NXT No Mercy, NXT Deadline marks the second edition of Deadline, which started in December 2022. Deadline introduced the Iron Survivor Challenge, a five-person match in which each athlete tries to score the most pinfalls or submission within a 25-minute time limit. The winners of the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge earn a championship title match in their respective division.

The main event of NXT Deadline will see NXT champion Ilja Dragunov put his championship up for grabs against Baron Corbin. If Corbin wins, it will be his first WWE or NXT title since he won the WWE United States Championship in 2017. Additionally, Roxanne Perez and Kiana James will settle their difference while locked inside a steel cage.

Read more
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers live stream: watch NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram walk down a basketball court next to each other.

The first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament is headed to Sin City for the semifinals. After the Pacers and Bucks play in the early game, the second semifinal pits Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Pelicans defeated the Kings by four to advance to the semifinals, and the Lakers outlasted the Suns to reach the final four.

While the first semifinal will be on ESPN, the second semifinal featuring the Pelicans and Lakers will air on TNT and be simulcast on truTV. The winner of the Pelicans and Lakers will face off against the winner of the Pacers and Bucks on Saturday night to determine the NBA In-Season Tournament champion. Tune in for the Pelicans versus Lakers on TNT. If you do not have a cable subscription, one of the best ways to watch the basketball game is with Sling TV, a streaming television service and alternative to cable. Below, you'll find information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV.
Watch the Pelicans vs. Lakers live stream on Sling TV

Read more
Where to watch the Christmas at Opry 2023 live stream
Wynonna Judd holds a guitar and performs a song.

Join Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd for Christmas at the Opry, a two-hour musical event featuring "Christmas favorites, holiday classics, and today's biggest hits." Christmas at the Opry was filmed at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Judd will host the event and sing a special duet of Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree with Brenda Lee, who recorded the original version in 1958. Other performers set to grace the stage and sing during the special include Adam Doleac, Breland, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick, Michelle Tenpenny, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Trace Adkins.
Watch the Christmas at the Opry live stream on NBC

Read more