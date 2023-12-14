Where to watch CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Who wants to hear classic Christmas songs with a country twist? Join Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood as they co-host the 14th annual CMA Country Christmas. Filmed in front of a live audience in Nashville, CMA Country Christmas will feature holiday favorites and new, original songs.

Grant and Yearwood will perform multiple songs during the special, including Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and Joy to the World. Other performers hitting the stage include Lady A, Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Lindsey Stirling, Jon Pardi, The War And Treaty, and Zach Williams with Lainey Wilson.

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream on ABC

CMA Country Christmas 2023 Performers

CMA Country Christmas will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 14. CMA Country Christmas can also be streamed on ABC.com or through the ABC app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream on Disney+

After CMA Country Christmas airs on Thursday night, it will arrive on Disney+ the next day. Disney+ will be pumping out holiday content through December. Watch some of the best Christmas movies on Disney+, including Home Alone, The Muppet Christmas Carol, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. If you prefer television, stream The Santa Clauses, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and The Great Christmas Light Fight. Disney+ Basic (ad-tier) costs $8 per month, while Disney+ Premium (ad-free tier) costs $14 per month.

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Along with Disney+, Hulu subscribers can stream CMA Country Christmas starting the next day. However, Hulu with Live TV customers can watch CMA Country Christmas live on Thursday night. ABC is one of the 90+ live channels included with a subscription. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. Some bundles include Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ for one price between $77 per month and $90 per month.

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream on FuboTV

Fubo TV feels the closest to cable television because of its diverse channel selection. Some FuboTV packages include over 200 channels, ranging from ABC and NBC to Fox and MTV. FuboTV’s three plans are Pro at $75 per month, Elite at $85 per month, and Premier at $95 per month. For a limited time, FuboTV is taking $20 off the first month. A free trial is still being offered to new customers.

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream on Sling TV

Watch CMA Country Christmas and other live TV shows on Sling TV. Subscribers to Sling TV can upgrade, downgrade, cancel, or pause their plan anytime. Sling TV offers two paid packages: Sling Orange at $40 per month and Sling Blue at $45 per month. Customers looking to watch CMA Country Christmas should subscribe to Sling Blue, which contains ABC, or Sling Orange + Blue, the bundled plan for $60 per month. Sling TV takes 50% off the price for the first month.

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is one of the streaming television services that offers ABC. Subscribers can watch their favorite live events and TV shows on channels like ESPN, TNT, TBS, USA, and Food Network. YouTube TV offers a special price of $51 monthly for new customers for the first three months. Starting in the fourth month, the price will be $73 per month. Sign up for a free trial today.

Watch the CMA Country Christmas 2023 live stream from abroad with a VPN

Streaming CMA Country Christmas on ABC is easy from home. However, problems may arise if you find yourself outside the country on Thursday night. To alleviate these issues, download a VPN service, which can be combined with your streaming service to bypass regional broadcast restrictions and add more privacy to your connection. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services. Try NordVPN today, and if you don’t like the results, request a money-back guarantee within the first 30 days.

