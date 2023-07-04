When to watch CMT’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th

Like watching fireworks and having a good time? CNN isn’t the only game in town when it comes to Fourth of July celebrations. Every year, the city of Nashville puts on Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th, which brings together some of country music’s top artists and rising stars of the future along with a fireworks display that can put most cities to shame.

Country superstar Brad Paisley is once again headlining the event, and he will be joined by Langhorne Slim, War and Treaty, and Ben Rector. Tiera Kennedy will also take part in the show by singing the Star-Spangled Banner. And for the fireworks show, the Nashville Symphony will accompany the explosive display with appropriately exciting music. Who doesn’t want soaring classical music to accompany brightly colored fireworks? It’s an American tradition!

Recommended Videos

If you live in Nashville, the concert is free, if you can get in. For the rest of us, we’re reliant on CMT to bring the event to us. Now, we’ll tell you when you can watch Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th.

When will CMT broadcast Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th?

Unfortunately, viewers at home will not be able to get the full Let Freedom Sing! experience. CMT is only airing an hour of coverage starting at 7:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. CT/10:00 p.m. ET. CMT will reportedly feature a segment of Brad Paisley’s headlining performance, as well as part of the fireworks show. For fans who want a little bit of everything, this option is probably the one for you.

Are there streaming options for Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th?

Yes, but only if you really love fireworks. The firework show will be streaming here: visitmusiccity.com/july4th. According to the schedule, the fireworks will begin at 7:20 p.m. PT/9:20 p.m. CT/10:20 p.m. ET and run for an hour.

Additionally, snippets from the firework show will also appear sporadically on CNN during The Fourth in America event. However, that will only feature a few minutes of footage at most. Fans who really want to see the fireworks are better off streaming the show.

Editors' Recommendations