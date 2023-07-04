 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

When to watch CMT’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th

Blair Marnell
By

Like watching fireworks and having a good time? CNN isn’t the only game in town when it comes to Fourth of July celebrations. Every year, the city of Nashville puts on Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th, which brings together some of country music’s top artists and rising stars of the future along with a fireworks display that can put most cities to shame.

Country superstar Brad Paisley is once again headlining the event, and he will be joined by Langhorne Slim, War and Treaty, and Ben Rector. Tiera Kennedy will also take part in the show by singing the Star-Spangled Banner. And for the fireworks show, the Nashville Symphony will accompany the explosive display with appropriately exciting music. Who doesn’t want soaring classical music to accompany brightly colored fireworks? It’s an American tradition!

Recommended Videos

If you live in Nashville, the concert is free, if you can get in. For the rest of us, we’re reliant on CMT to bring the event to us. Now, we’ll tell you when you can watch Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th.

When will CMT broadcast Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th?

Brad Paisley in a promo for CMT's Let Freedom Sing.

Unfortunately, viewers at home will not be able to get the full Let Freedom Sing! experience. CMT is only airing an hour of coverage starting at  7:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. CT/10:00 p.m. ET. CMT will reportedly feature a segment of Brad Paisley’s headlining performance, as well as part of the fireworks show. For fans who want a little bit of everything, this option is probably the one for you.

Are there streaming options for Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th?

A fireworks display from CMT's Let Freedom Sing promo.

Yes, but only if you really love fireworks. The firework show will be streaming here: visitmusiccity.com/july4th. According to the schedule, the fireworks will begin at 7:20 p.m. PT/9:20 p.m. CT/10:20 p.m. ET and run for an hour.

Additionally, snippets from the firework show will also appear sporadically on CNN during The Fourth in America event. However, that will only feature a few minutes of footage at most. Fans who really want to see the fireworks are better off streaming the show.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Indiana Jones and the perils of sequelizing Steven Spielberg
Harrison Ford looks very tired as Indiana Jones.

A few weeks ago, Disney offered the first real look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, then premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, now in theaters everywhere. It was a single minute pulled out of the movie's centerpiece action sequence: a rough-and-tumble chase through the streets of Tangier, with a wearied Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) shooting some fatherly disapproval at his devil-may-care goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), while the two careen down crowded avenues in separate tuk-tuks, gun-toting villains in hot pursuit.

By virtue of speed and jocular energy, this bit of vehicular chaos was probably the most sensible choice for a sneak peek from Dial. And yet the clip was greeted by plenty on social media with an almost audible sigh, as film lovers pointed to it as proof that sturdy studio craftsmanship and an appreciation for spatial orientation in action scenes were dying virtues.

Read more
5 underrated drama shows you should watch on Netflix
Two girls lean on each other in Echoes.

Netflix has so much content, it’s tough to filter through it all. How do you know what to watch? Thanks to news, trailers, and Netflix’s clever and personalized recommendations engine, the most high-profile shows are always on your radar. But how do you find those hidden gems, the shows you might not have heard of but are probably right up your alley, or fit your particular mood?

When it comes to dramas on Netflix, it isn’t all about hits like The Night Agent, Bridgerton, and Ozark. There are others that you might find worth adding to your watch list. These five shows below are worthy candidates for your time.
Imposters (2017-2018)

Read more
The best shows on Apple TV+ right now (July 2023)
A group gathers around a dead body in a scene from The Afterparty season 2.

If you look at some of the best shows of the past few years, Apple TV+ is behind many of them. The streaming service has become a serious contender, with its shows getting nominations for both Emmy Awards and movies like Coda even winning the biggest Academy Award. An Apple TV+ subscription won't disappoint if you're looking for exciting new shows to watch. This month, you'll see the return of some popular ones, like The Afterparty and Foundation, both back with second seasons.

But you can also flip through this list and check out other shows you might not have seen yet. Some recommendations include Silo, Severance, Hijack, and, of course, everyone's favorite, Ted Lasso. There's plenty more to choose from as well, whether you're looking for a thrilling drama or something family-friendly you can watch with the kids. Here, we have rounded up the best shows on Apple TV+ right now.

Read more