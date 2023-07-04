 Skip to main content
All the 4th of July fireworks TV specials and where to watch them

Jason Struss
By

It’s that time of year again, the time when BBQs, beer, and family gatherings rule the social calendar. That’s right, it’s the Fourth of July in America, and while it may be 2023, there’s one thing that never goes out of style: watching bright fireworks explode in the night sky.

If you can’t attend the event in person, don’t fret as both broadcast TV and streaming have a plethora of options for you to watch these celebrations from the comfort of your own home. From watching your favorite music stars sing hymns to the American Republic to just watching fireworks being set off all across the United States, these specials will make you feel like you’re part of the party. Below are all the major programs devoted to Fourth of July celebrations, concerts, and fireworks.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special on NBC

Fireworks explode over the New York City skyline.
Jeffrey Pang / New York ID4 3

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, July 4. The event is also available on NBC.com or through the NBC app. Log in with a cable provider for access. An encore presentation will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on NBC

In addition to NBC, the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks event will stream on Peacock. The streaming service features live events from the WWE, Premier League, NFL, and UCI WorldTour. Peacock includes the latest NBCUniversal shows and movies, like Mrs. Davis, Bupkis, Cocaine Bear, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

CNN’s The Fourth in America fireworks special

Fireworks erupt in New York City during CNN's America the Fourth.

CNN will officially broadcast The Fourth in America on July 4, 4:00 p.m. PST/ 7:00 p.m. EST, and it will run for six hours. Of course, that’s for traditional cable watchers. You can stream The Fourth in America on CNN.com, CNN OTT, CNNGo, or on mobile apps under TV Channels. But the catch is that only cable TV subscribers can watch the streaming feed.

CNN has lined up a stellar roster of musical artists. Alanis Morrissette, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Smash Mouth, Zac Brown Band, and The Plain White T’s are all slated to perform on the special. And additional musical guests will also appear.

Watch CNN’s The Fourth in America

A Capitol Fourth live stream on PBS

A Capitol Fourth will air on PBS at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 4. Check your local listings. A Capitol Fourth can also be seen on the PBS app, PBS.org, and YouTube. The concert will be available for two weeks on-demand following the broadcast. Log in with your TV provider for the PBS broadcast.

Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as the host for A Capitol Fourth. Scheduled performers include Boyz II Men, Maddie & Tae, Chicago, Babyface, Renee Fleming, Belinda Carlisle, Charles Esten, and the Muppets of Sesame Street. Plus, there will be special appearances from the National Symphony Orchestra, the United States Army Band, the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, and the United States Presidential Salute Battery.

CMT’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th special

Brad Paisley in a promo for CMT's Let Freedom Sing.

CMT is airing an hour of coverage starting at  7:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. CT/10:00 p.m. ET. CMT will reportedly feature a segment of Brad Paisley’s headlining performance, as well as part of the fireworks show. For fans who want a little bit of everything, this option is probably the one for you.

The firework show will be streaming here: visitmusiccity.com/july4th. According to the schedule, the fireworks will begin at 7:20 p.m. PT/9:20 p.m. CT/10:20 p.m. ET and run for an hour.

Additionally, snippets from the firework show will also appear sporadically on CNN during The Fourth in America event. However, that will only feature a few minutes of footage at most. Fans who really want to see the fireworks are better off streaming the show.

