When to watch CNN’s The Fourth in America fireworks special

For the fourth year in a row, CNN is slated to broadcast its annual Fourth of July special, The Fourth in America. It’s one of CNN’s biggest events of the year, and as such, the network is pulling out all of the stops in order to attract viewers who are looking to celebrate America’s 247th birthday from the comfort of their own homes.

In addition to a powerhouse lineup of musical guests, CNN is hosting The Fourth in America from both the East and West Coasts of the U.S. CNN’s Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez will be the on-air hosts in Washington DC, while their counterparts Victor Blackwell and Cari Champion host the celebration from San Diego.

Now, we’ll answer your burning question about when and where you can watch CNN’s The Fourth in America.

When can I watch CNN’s The Fourth in America?

CNN will officially broadcast The Fourth in America on July 4, 4:00 p.m. PST/ 7:00 p.m. EST, and it will run for six hours. Of course, that’s for traditional cable watchers. You can stream The Fourth in America on CNN.com, CNN OTT, CNNGo, or on mobile apps under TV Channels. But the catch is that only cable TV subscribers can watch the streaming feed. While a concurrent stream on Max would have been advisable, there is no option to do so at this time.

Who’s performing at The Fourth in America?

Avril Lavigne, pictured above, was one of the headline performers at last year’s The Fourth in America. While Lavigne will not be performing this year, CNN has lined up a stellar roster of musical artists. Alanis Morrissette, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Smash Mouth, Zac Brown Band, and The Plain White T’s are all slated to perform on the special. And additional musical guests will also appear.

Will there be fireworks on The Fourth in America?

Come on, it just wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without fireworks. And rather than saving fireworks for the end, CNN will be broadcasting them throughout the six-hour broadcast from cities across America including Boston; Chicago; Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville, Florida; Houston; Nashville; Niagara Falls, New York; New Orleans; New York City; Philadelphia; St. Louis; San Diego; Seward, Alaska, and Washington, D.C.

