 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss this huge sale on Nintendo Switch games for 4th of July

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person plays Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode.

Best Buy’s 4th of July sale includes discounts on almost a hundred Nintendo Switch games, so if you’re hunting for your next adventure on the console, you shouldn’t miss this chance to take advantage of bargain prices. We’re not sure if stocks will last until the end of the holiday though, which means you’re going to want to proceed with your purchases immediately. If you wait until the last minute, you may miss out on some of these amazing Nintendo Switch game deals.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Nintendo Switch games sale for 4th of July

The cheapest title in Best Buy’s Nintendo Switch games sale for the 4th of July is , a stealth game where you try to sneak into a suspicious neighbor’s house to uncover his secrets, which is available for $10 instead of $20. If you’re looking for great value from your purchase, you can go for either , which is down to $31 from $40, or , which is down to $32 from $40, as each of them offers three remastered classic games that are fun for everyone.

is on sale for $51, down from $60, and it’s a great pick-up if you want the definitive version of the multiplayer racing game, especially with the Booster Course Pass that’s adding even more tracks for you to explore.  is also available for cheaper than usual, at $79 instead of $100, if you want to play real-life Mario Kart.

If you’re excited for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you may want to play while waiting, as it will only cost $51 instead of $60. Meanwhile, if you’ve got an eye on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, make sure that you’ve played first. One of the best Zelda games of all time and still one of the best Nintendo Switch games despite being a launch title for the console in 2017, the open-world title is on sale for $53 from $60.

There’s a lot of other Nintendo Switch games with lowered prices in Best Buy’s 4th of July sale, so you should check out what else the retailer has available. However, you need to act fast because with the popularity of the console, there will be a lot of shoppers who will be interested in these offers. It’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchases if you want to get the Nintendo Switch titles that you’ve got an eye on with a discount, as stocks may run out at any moment.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Searching for Nintendo Switch games? Don’t miss these deals
Surfing Mario in Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games.

If you're on the hunt for Nintendo Switch games so that you can give them as gifts for the holidays, you should act fast. With the console's popularity, there's high demand for the best Nintendo Switch games, so we're not sure how long stocks will last. Additionally, with shipping channels expected to get congested over the holiday season, deliveries may be delayed. If you want to get the games before Christmas, there's no time to waste.

To help you with your search, we've rounded up some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals that you can shop for right now. You shouldn't hesitate to click that Buy Now button if you see a deal that you like to make sure that the games that you purchase arrive at your front door in time for the holidays.
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition -- $15, was $19

Read more
This is the best Nintendo Switch deal we’ve seen in a while
OLED Nintendo Switch

Looking for one of the best Nintendo Switch deals out there for the holidays? Right now, you can buy a Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Cons along with a 12-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online, plus a carrying case, all for just $299 at Walmart. One of the best deals out there right now, you're even guaranteed to get it in time for the holidays. It's a fantastic gift idea that everyone is going to love.

The Nintendo Switch is a must-have console. It's designed to plug into your TV like an Xbox or PlayStation, or it can be used as a portable device like a Nintendo 3DS. With so much flexibility, it's an instantly likeable system. It offers a 6.2-inch LCD multi-touch display or you can use its attached Joy-Cons to control the action. The Joy-Cons are detachable so if you want to hook it up to the TV, you can remove the controllers and use them away from the console. It's impressively versatile meaning you can use it while on your daily commute before hooking it up to your TV in the evening for a more traditional console gaming experience.

Read more
10 Nintendo Switch games for families to play over the holidays
The toad village.

Holidays are the perfect time for family to converge around the versatile Nintendo Switch, especially if you have enough controllers for several people to play on a TV at once! And the Switch comes with a popular library of party games, co-op adventures, and family-friendly missions to try out, no matter what age the players are. The only question is -- which is the best to start with this holiday season? We’ve got the top 10 answers right here!

Recommended reading:

Read more