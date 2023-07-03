Best Buy’s 4th of July sale includes discounts on almost a hundred Nintendo Switch games, so if you’re hunting for your next adventure on the console, you shouldn’t miss this chance to take advantage of bargain prices. We’re not sure if stocks will last until the end of the holiday though, which means you’re going to want to proceed with your purchases immediately. If you wait until the last minute, you may miss out on some of these amazing Nintendo Switch game deals.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Nintendo Switch games sale for 4th of July

The cheapest title in Best Buy’s Nintendo Switch games sale for the 4th of July is , a stealth game where you try to sneak into a suspicious neighbor’s house to uncover his secrets, which is available for $10 instead of $20. If you’re looking for great value from your purchase, you can go for either , which is down to $31 from $40, or , which is down to $32 from $40, as each of them offers three remastered classic games that are fun for everyone.

is on sale for $51, down from $60, and it’s a great pick-up if you want the definitive version of the multiplayer racing game, especially with the Booster Course Pass that’s adding even more tracks for you to explore. is also available for cheaper than usual, at $79 instead of $100, if you want to play real-life Mario Kart.

If you’re excited for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you may want to play while waiting, as it will only cost $51 instead of $60. Meanwhile, if you’ve got an eye on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, make sure that you’ve played first. One of the best Zelda games of all time and still one of the best Nintendo Switch games despite being a launch title for the console in 2017, the open-world title is on sale for $53 from $60.

There’s a lot of other Nintendo Switch games with lowered prices in Best Buy’s 4th of July sale, so you should check out what else the retailer has available. However, you need to act fast because with the popularity of the console, there will be a lot of shoppers who will be interested in these offers. It’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchases if you want to get the Nintendo Switch titles that you’ve got an eye on with a discount, as stocks may run out at any moment.

