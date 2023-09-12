Where to watch the 2023 MTV VMAs: live stream for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The biggest stars in music will be celebrated at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Nicki Minaj hosts the show for the second straight year at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The ceremony will air live on a Tuesday for the first time in VMA history.

Taylor Swift leads all artists with 11 nominations. SZA has eight nominations, followed by Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Blackpink, and Olivia Rodrigo with six. Shakira will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and Diddy will be honored with the Global Icon Award. Expect live performances from Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Shakira, and Nicki Minaj.

Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on MTV and Paramount Global networks

The 2023 MTV VMAs will air on MTV at 8 p.m. ET on September 12. The ceremony will also simulcast on various Paramount Global networks, including BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and VH1. Watch the VMAs stream on the MTV app or through MTV.com. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs live stream on Paramount+

Celebrating Shakira | Video Vanguard | 2023 MTV VMAs

For those fans looking to stream the show, the live feed will be available on Paramount+. New customers can sign up for a free seven-day trial, which gives you access to the 2023 MTV VMAs and Paramount’s massive library, including Special Ops: Lioness, 1923, Rabbit Hole, and Tulsa King. Customers can choose between Paramount+ Essential at $6/month or Paramount+ with Showtime at $12/month.

Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs live stream on YouTube TV

The 2023 MTV VMAs are available to stream on YouTube TV. MTV is one of the featured channels on YouTube TV, which includes Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and VH1. YouTube TV costs an affordable $73/month. However, new customers only pay $65/month for the first three months. If this is your first time with the service, sign up for a free trial today.

Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs live stream on FuboTV

Live coverage of the 2023 MTV VMAs can be seen through FuboTV, a service featuring over 180 channels. Some of the other channels include CMT, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, TLC, and ESPN. Subscribers can choose between three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. New subscribers sign up for a free trial. Since there are no contracts, customers can cancel their plan anytime.

Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs live stream on Sling TV

The 2023 MTV VMAs are available to watch on Sling TV. If you want to watch the ceremony on MTV, you will need to purchase the entertainment extra option for an additional $6/month to add the channel to your plan. However, BET and Comedy Central – two featured channels on Sling TV – will carry the simulcast for no additional charge. Sling Orange costs $40/month, Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. All new subscribers will receive 50% off their first month.

Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs live stream on Hulu with Live TV

MTV is one of the over 85 channels with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Other channels include TNT, USA, ESPN, ABC, and FX. The first plan costs $70/month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second plan costs $83/month and features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs live stream from abroad with a VPN

Viewers can enjoy the 2023 MTV VMAs around the world with a VPN. A VPN service tricks your connection into thinking it’s streaming the ceremony from the U.S. This allows users to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. One of the best VPNs comes from NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

