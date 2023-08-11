 Skip to main content
Taylor Swift announces 1989 (Taylor’s Version) for the fall

Dan Girolamo
By

Taylor Swift’s next re-recorded album will be 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Swift announced the upcoming album on Wednesday night in front of a sold-out SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“There’s something I’ve been planning for a really, really, really, ridiculously, embarrassingly long time. And instead of telling you about it, I think I’ll just sort of show you,” Swift said, revealing the artwork for the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on the screen behind her. Swift then performed New Romantics, a deluxe track off 2014’s 1989, as one of two surprise songs of the night.

After the concert, Swift shared the news on her Instagram shortly after the concert. “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways,” Swift wrote. The re-recorded version will include five “From The Vault tracks,” which are “insane.”

Swift is known for dropping Easter eggs to her fans, so many “Swifties” predicted the announcement. Wednesday’s date was “8/9,” which happened to be the last concert of the U.S. leg of The Eras Tour. Also, Swifties discovered it’s been 3,208 days since the release of 1989 on October 27, 2014. Taking those numbers, 3+2+0+8=13, Swift’s lucky number.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is Swift’s fourth re-recorded album, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), and most recently, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) from July 2023. In 2019, Swift revealed she would re-record her first six albums to regain control of her album rights after Scooter Braun gained control of her catalog with the acquisition of Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group.

Taylor Swift stands onstage at the Eras Tour.
Ronald Woan / Flickr

Released in 2014, 1989 became Swift’s fifth studio album. The multi-platinum album marked a turning point for Swift musically as the album became her first full pop album. Swift went on to win three Grammy Awards for 1989, including Album of the Year, becoming the first solo female artist to win Album of the Year twice. Swift won Album of the Year for Fearless in 2010.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be released on October 27, 2023.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
