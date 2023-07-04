Happy birthday, America! To celebrate the Fourth of July, a special concert and fireworks show will be held on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. For over 40 years, A Capitol Fourth has been one of the premier events to celebrate America’s National Independence Day. Viewers around the country can view the “greatest display of fireworks in the nation.”

Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as the host for A Capitol Fourth. Scheduled performers include Boyz II Men, Maddie & Tae, Chicago, Babyface, Renee Fleming, Belinda Carlisle, Charles Esten, and the Muppets of Sesame Street. Plus, there will be special appearances from the National Symphony Orchestra, the United States Army Band, the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, and the United States Presidential Salute Battery. Details on how to watch the historic celebration are listed below.

Watch A Capitol Fourth live stream on PBS

A Capitol Fourth 2023 | PBS

A Capitol Fourth will air on PBS at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 4. Check your local listings. A Capitol Fourth can also be seen on the PBS app, PBS.org, and YouTube. The concert will be available for two weeks on-demand following the broadcast. Log in with your TV provider for the PBS broadcast.

Watch A Capitol Fourth live stream on Hulu with Live TV In May 2023, PBS announced local PBS stations and PBS Kids are now available on Hulu with Live TV. Other channels featured on the service include ESPN, MTV, HGTV, Bravo, and USA. Hulu with Live TV costs $69/month. However, the more advantageous options include Disney+ and ESPN+. For $70/month, customers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83/ month, customers will be given Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Watch A Capitol Fourth live stream on YouTube TV PBS is available on YouTube TV, which means A Capitol Fourth can be seen on the service. YouTube TV features over 100 channels, including NBC, CBS, FOX, HGTV, and Comedy Central. Plus, NFL Sunday Ticket can be purchased for the first time through YouTube TV this fall. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. After that time, the rate increases to $73/month. Also, YouTube TV offers a free trial. Watch A Capitol Fourth live stream on YouTube TV

Watch A Capitol Fourth from abroad with a VPN

If you are not in the U.S., then watching A Capitol Fourth will be difficult due to regional broadcast restrictions. A virtual private network, or VPN, will bypass these restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels and streaming services anywhere in the world. A service like NordVPN help facilitate an easier viewing experience. Plus, Nord VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

