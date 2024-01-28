 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream: How to watch the NFC Championship online

Dan Girolamo
By

Sunday marks one of the best football days of the year. Two conference champions will be crowned in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The NFC Championship features Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers hosting Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Kickoff starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on January 28. The game will air on Fox and feature the network’s top broadcast team – Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), and Tom Rinaldi (sideline).

The Lions have a chance to make history. If they defeat the 49ers, Detroit will appear in their first Super Bowl in franchise history. The Lions won multiple NFL Championship Games in the 1950s before the creation of the Super Bowl. On the other sidelines, it’s business as usual for the 49ers as they attempt to win the NFC Championship for the second time in five seasons.

Recommended Videos

San Francisco is expected to win as the 49ers enter the game as a 7-point favorite. However, anything can happen in the NFC Championship. With the game on Fox, fans can watch the game on multiple platforms, not just cable TV. Streaming television services like Sling TV will air the game. To learn more about Sling TV, scroll below.

Related

Watch the Lions vs. 49ers live stream on Sling TV

Home screen of Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Stream the best sports, news, and entertainment with Sling. The days of paying for the channels you don’t want are over. Sling offers flexible channel lineups with popular networks at a price more affordable than cable. Other advantages of Sling are the on-the-go mobile app, a lack of annual contracts, and cloud DVR. These benefits make Sling one of the best live TV streaming services.

Sling customers can choose between the Orange and Blue plans. What’s the difference? Orange costs $40 per month and only has 32 channels. However, Blue costs $45 per month and contains 42 channels. More importantly, Blue has Fox, the network of the NFC Championship. There is also an option to bundle Orange and Blue for $60 per month. All three plans are $25 off the first month.

Watch the Lions vs. 49ers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

The Lions and 49ers are facing off for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVIII in two weeks. Expect each team to leave it all on the field. Football fans will not want to miss this matchup between two of the best teams in the NFL. If you plan to watch the game abroad, then download a VPN to pair with Sling TV.

A VPN – virtual private network – ensures safer browsing and adds more security to your connection. VPNs will protect your computer from malware and phishing attacks. VPNs also alleviate geo-blocking issues by bypassing regional broadest restrictions. In our opinion, the best VPN is NordVPN, which is now 63% off. There’s no penalty for signing up for NordVPN because if you don’t like the service, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Warriors vs Grizzlies live stream: How to watch the game online
Steph Curry shoots a jump shot on a basketball court.

The NBA will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. throughout each broadcast on Monday. One of the national games features Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors taking on Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies inside FedEx Forum in Tennessee. The game will be on TNT at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on January 15.

It's been a nightmare season for both teams. The Warriors have not established any continuity with their rotations, especially with Draymond Green missing time. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies received a crushing blow with Ja Morant needing season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. Although it's only January, both teams must string together some wins to get back in the playoff hunt.

Read more
Thunder vs Lakers live stream: How to watch the game online
LeBron James walks off the basketball court.

The NBA will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by celebrating the iconic figure's messages during each broadcast. The final game on MLK Day features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder traveling West to play LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers inside Crypto.com Arena. The game airs on NBA TV at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on January 15.

The Thunder have been one of the best surprises of the season and have a legitimate chance to secure a top 3 seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Lakers are fighting for seeding in the Play-In Tournament, so they will be looking to win several games to enter the top 6. The game will be nationally televised on NBA TV. Even without cable, there are ways to access NBA TV.

Read more
Spurs vs Hawks live stream: How to watch the game online
Trae Young runs off the court with his hand up.

On Martin Luther King Day, the NBA will honor the legendary civil rights leader during every broadcast. One of the featured games on MLK Day pits Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks inside State Farm Arena in Georgia. The game tips off on TNT at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on January 15.

The future is bright for the Spurs because of Wembanyama. However, the team around him is not good, as the Spurs are in last place in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Hawks got off to a rocky start and remain a few games under .500. If Atlanta keeps losing, expect the Hawks to trade away some of their top players and start the rebuild.

Read more