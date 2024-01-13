NFL Playoffs 2024: schedule, channels, live streams for Super Wild Card Weekend

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After 18 weeks of the regular season, the 2024 NFL Playoffs are set to begin with Super Wild Card Weekend. Of the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs, only the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens earned a bye and automatically advanced to the Divisional Round. For the 12 other teams, it’s win or go home.

There are six games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend. The breakdown of games is as follows: two on January 13, three on January 14, and one on January 15. The Wild Card Round begins in Houston on Saturday afternoon and concludes in Tampa Bay on Monday night. Below is the Super Wild Card Weekend schedule with dates, times, and streaming information.

Recommended Videos

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

Date: January 13

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

What the Cleveland Browns have done this season is nothing short of remarkable. The Browns lost Nick Chubb on Monday Night Football against the Steelers. Then, Cleveland went through three quarterbacks before settling on Joe Flacco, who happens to be playing his best football in more than eight years.

Now, Cleveland has a chance to knock off the Houston Texans, the surprise team of 2023. The Texans are the first team since 2012 to make the playoffs with a rookie quarterback (C.J. Stroud) and first-year head coach (DeMeco Ryans).

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs start time, channel, and live stream

Date: January 13

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: NFL+ ,

The biggest story surrounding the Dolphins and Chiefs involves the television broadcast. For the first time, the NFL will air a playoff game exclusively on a streaming service. Dolphins versus Chiefs will stream on Peacock. Only fans in the Miami and Kansas City markets can watch for free on their local NBC broadcast channel.

As for the game on the field, expect temperatures in Kansas City to be below 10 degrees. That doesn’t bode well for the Miami Dolphins, who are used to playing in sunny and warm South Florida.

No.7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream

Date: January 14

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

In Week 15, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin elevated Mason Rudolph to starting quarterback. Since that game, the Steelers are 3-0 and find themselves in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

However, Pittsburgh will be without outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who is dealing with a knee injury. Speaking of win streaks, the Buffalo Bills ran the table down the stretch, winning five straight games to win the AFC East and clinch the No. 2 seed.

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream

Date: January 14

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

What a year it’s been for Jordan Love. After Green Bay moved on from Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, Love led the Packers to a 9-8 record, and the team clinched a playoff berth in the final week of the regular season.

Green Bay now heads to Dallas to play the Cowboys, led by former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. The last time Green Bay and Dallas met in the playoffs was in 2016, with Green Bay winning on a last-second field goal to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions start time, channel, and live stream

Date: January 14

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

No one in the NFC is playing better football than the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams started the season 3-6. Since Week 11, the Rams are 7-1 and one of the most dangerous teams in the playoffs.

The Rams head east to play the Detroit Lions, who will host their first home playoff game in three decades. Will Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford send his former team home early in the playoffs?

No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

Date: January 15

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Stream: , NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

What is wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles? This team started 10-1 and looked poised to return to the Super Bowl. However, the Eagles have gone 1-5 since defeating the Bills in Week 12.

Philadelphia now has to hit the road in the Wild Card Round and play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won their third straight NFC South title. If the Eagles lose to the Bucs, will Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni lose his job?

Editors' Recommendations