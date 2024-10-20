NFL Week 7 games today: schedule, channels, live streams for October 20

Week 7 began with a Denver Broncos (4-3) 33-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints (2-5) on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos won the game with great defense and a power running game. Broncos running back Javonte Williams rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns, and kicker Will Lutz nailed four field goals.

12 Week 7 NFL games will be played on October 20. The potential game of the year is a Super Bowl rematch featuring the Chiefs and 49ers. Sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV to watch every game regardless of your television market. Below, check out the NFL Week 7 schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.

Teams on bye: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys

Recommended Videos

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The last London game of the year features the New England Patriots (1-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5). Both of these teams would like to forget about their horrific starts. While we expected the Patriots to struggle, the Jaguars’ only winning one game so far has come as a huge surprise. If the Jaguars lose, don’t be surprised if they have a new head coach on Monday.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

.@roddywhiteTV is here to remind you it's Seahawks week pic.twitter.com/Z78urFCRbE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 16, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

After winning their first three games of the season, the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) have lost three straight. The defense has huge problems, surrendering more than 29 points in three consecutive games.

After losing a tough game to the Kansas City Chiefs in late September, the Atlanta Falcons (4-2) have won three straight games, including a 38-20 win over the Panthers in Week 6. Expect a lot of points on Sunday.

Tennesse Titans at Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The Tennesse Titans (1-4) are in an awkward spot with Will Levis. The team invested a high draft pick on Levis. However, the young quarterback is struggling. Will they turn to the veteran Mason Rudolph for quarterback help?

The Buffalo Bills (4-2) picked up a crucial victory over the Jets on Monday Night Football. With the victory, the Bills moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) saved their season with a 17-7 victory over the New York Giants. Despite their record, the Bengals might have the best offense in the NFL, led by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Until the Cleveland Browns (1-5) make a change at quarterback, they have no hope of winning games. Barring a miracle, Cleveland will likely have one of the worst records in the league.

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers start time, channel, and live stream

The all white uniforms that the Packers will wear Sunday vs. the Texans. 📷 @packers pic.twitter.com/Vuct1ABohg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

Don’t look now, but the Houston Texans (5-1) are the second-best team in the AFC. If C.J. Stroud stays healthy, the Texans look like one of the three best teams in the AFC.

With Jordan Love back in the lineup, the Green Bay Packers (4-2) dismantled the Cardinals 34-13. Love threw four touchdowns and looked like a future MVP.

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream

Latest on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who is eligible to return off injured reserve next week vs Cardinals. 🐬 players can’t wait to get QB1 back soon. This Sunday, they’ll again lean on their defense to help QB Snoop Huntley in big game vs Colts. From @nflnetwork The Insiders: pic.twitter.com/kHdYWJgTgX — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 16, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

Can the Miami Dolphins (2-3) survive without Tua Tagovailoa? Right now, the Dolphins have two wins. If they can somehow get to 4-4, then Miami should have Tagovailoa back for the final stretch.

Who will play quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts? Anthony Richardson might return from injury. However, backup Joe Flacco has been quite good in Richardson’s absence, leading the team to a 20-17 over the Titans in Week 6.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Detroit Lions (4-1) look like a well-oiled machine. The Lions destroyed the Cowboys 47-9. However, the Lions lost defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending leg injury.

The Minnesota Vikings (5-0) are one of two undefeated teams left. If the Vikings can defeat the Lions, they will be firmly in control of the NFC North.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) narrowly escaped Week 6 with a 20-16 win over the Browns. With DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown back at receiver, Philadelphia should be able to fix their offensive miscues sooner rather than later.

It was the same story in Week 6 as it has been all season for the New York Giants (2-4). The offense can’t score, the defense plays well, and the kicker misses field goals. Let’s see if the pattern continues against their NFC East rival.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) will look differently on Sunday. The Raiders traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets earlier this week. Who will step up on the offense without Adams?

The Los Angeles Rams (1-4) have had a season to forget. Injuries have derailed the beginning of the season. However, the Rams should have Cooper Kupp back in the lineup, which will help the offense significantly.

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders start time, channel, and live stream

Jayden Daniels has won Rookie of the Week in FIVE of the NFL's first six weeks 👀 pic.twitter.com/s8VPIAZlA2 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 17, 2024

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The Carolina Panthers (1-5) look destined to be one of the worst teams in the NFL once again. At this point, it may be time to put back Bryce Young to see if he can salvage his career.

The Washington Commanders (4-2) looked extremely impressive despite losing to the Ravens in Week 6. Jayden Daniels continues to dazzle at quarterback. A win against the Panthers, and this team will start thinking about the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

This is the biggest game of the year to date. It’s a Super Bowl rematch when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) travel to Santa Clara to play the San Francisco 49ers (3-3). When these two teams met in February, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in overtime to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. Will the Chiefs keep their undefeated hopes alive, or will the 49ers exact their revenge?

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The New York Jets (2-4) are down, but not quite out. Reinforcements arrived this week in the form of Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate and favorite target in Green Bay.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) have gotten off to a good start, but they still have questions at quarterback. Russell Wilson is finally healthy, but Justin Fields has led the team to four wins. Who will Mike Tomlin go with in Week 7?