Super Bowl 2024 announcers: Who is commentating on the Super Bowl?

Dan Girolamo
By

“The Big Game” is only a few days away. After a long regular season, an NFL champion will finally be crowned in Super Bowl LVIII as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. The game will be played inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Raiders.

The Chiefs have won two of the last four Super Bowls and will attempt to win No. 3 on Saturday night. If Patrick Mahomes and company win the Super Bowl, they will be considered one of the NFL’s best dynasties, joining the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2010s New England Patriots. Looking to play spoiler will be the San Francisco 49ers, who are looking to avenge their loss in Super Bowl LIV to the Chiefs. With a 49ers’ win, San Francisco will tie the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowls of all time with six.

Super Bowl LVIII will be one of the most watched broadcasts of the year. Below is everything you need to know about the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast, including the commentators assigned to call the game.

Super Bowl 2024 announcers: Who is commentating on the Super Bowl?

The matchup is set.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game live from Allegiant Stadium. The duo previously called two Super Bowls: LIII and LV. Nantz has been the lead play-by-play voice for the NFL on CBS since 2004. Super Bowl LVIII will be Nantz’s seventh Super Bowl as the play-by-play commentator. Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, has been with CBS since 2017 and will call his third Super Bowl as the lead analyst.

CBS will use a trio of reporters from the sidelines to provide updates throughout the game. Those reporters are Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely. Former NFL referee Gene Steratore will serve as the rules analyst and provide insight into penalties and decisions made by the officials.

Super Bowl 2024 alternate broadcasts and announcers

You asked for it. You got it.

In addition to the main telecast, there will be three alternate broadcasts. CBS’s SAP coverage in Spanish will be called by Armando Quintero (play-by-play) and Benny Ricardo (analyst). Fans looking for another Spanish-language broadcast can flip to Univision to watch Super Bowl LVIII, with Ramsés Sandoval (play-by-play), Guillermo Schutz (analyst), and Daniel Schvartzman (sideline reporter) on the call.

Finally, CBS Sports will team up with Nickelodeon for a kid-friendly broadcast, Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom. Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Nate Burleson (analyst) will be in the booth to call the game. However, the duo will be joined by an animated SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke). Nickelodeon’s family-themed telecast is a fun way for kids to watch the game. The broadcast will feature end zone cannons with Slime, undersea jellyfish, and surprise cameos from several Nickelodeon characters.

When is the Super Bowl 2024 airing?

Kickoff of Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 11.

What channel is Super Bowl LVIII on?

Super Bowl LVIII will be televised on CBS. The 2024 game will be the network’s 22nd Super Bowl, the most of any major network. The CBS broadcast will stream on Paramount+.

Watch the Super Bowl on CBS

