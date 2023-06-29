Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A showdown between the NFL and the NBA will be featured in the eighth edition of Capital One’s The Match on Thursday, June 29. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs face off against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors. The 12-hole golf match will be played at the Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada.

Two featured players — Mahomes and Curry — have previously played in this challenge. Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP, competed in the sixth edition of The Match in the summer of 2022. Mahomes and his teammate, Josh Allen, lost to Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in a special quarterbacks edition of The Match. Curry, the four-time NBA champion, and his teammate, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, lost to PGA champion Phil Mickelson and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley in the third edition of The Match in 2020.

The Match raises a substantial amount of money for charity. Yet, these athletes are the ultimate competitors and want to win the bragging rights. Find out how to watch Capital One’s The Match below.

Where to watch The Match: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

TNT will broadcast The Match, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast is also available to stream on tntdrama.com or through the TNT app with an active cable subscription. Bleacher Report will provide exclusive coverage before, during, and after the golf challenge.

Watch The Match live stream on YouTube TV

The Match will air on TNT, a channel included with a subscription to YouTube TV. Despite no cable box, YouTube features over 100 channels, including NBC, MTV, USA, HGTV, and TBS. A monthly subscription costs $73 per month, but new customers will only pay $65 per month for the first three months. Plus, there is a free trial that customers who are on the fence can sign up for before committing to the full price.

Watch The Match live stream on Sling TV

Golf fans can watch The Match on TNT if they subscribe to Sling TV. TNT is available in all three packages: Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue. Some of the other channels featured in all three packages are AMC, BBC America, CNN, HGTV, and IFC. The three packages range from $40 to $60, but new customers will receive $25 off their first month.

Watch The Match live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Capital One’s The Match on TNT is available on Hulu with Live TV. With Hulu with Live TV, there are two subscription plans, and both include Disney+ and ESPN+. The first plan costs $70 per month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive package costs $83 per month and features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Other featured channels include Lifetime, MTV, OWN, TBS, and VH1.

Watch The Match on Fubo TV

Fubo TV customers can access TNT with their subscriptions. Fubo TV offers over 220 live channels, including ESPN, BET, Freeform, Golf Channel, Paramount Network, and SYFY. Customers can choose from four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. With the option for a seven-day free trial, new users can cancel their subscriptions at any time.

Watch The Match from abroad with a VPN

When watching The Match outside of the United States, regional broadcast restrictions could interrupt your experience. A virtual private network, or VPN, is the solution to your problems. The VPN will bypass these restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels, like TNT, and streaming services anywhere in the world. A service like NordVPN will make streaming The Match a lot easier. Plus, Nord VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.