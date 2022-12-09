Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished football players to ever step foot on the field. Brady’s impressive list of accolades includes 15 Pro Bowls, three MVPs, five Super Bowl MVPs, and most importantly, seven Super Bowl victories. Brady is “The GOAT,” but can the greatest quarterback of all time act alongside four Hollywood icons in the new comedy film 80 for Brady?

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field play four friends who idolize Brady, the quarterback of the New England Patriots. The quartet decides to take the trip of a lifetime and watch their hero play in Super Bowl LI. The film is an account of that fictional journey, but the game is based on reality as Brady and the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28. Brady, who stars as himself, shared his thoughts about turning the life-changing game into a movie.

“I think there are opportunities for me to tell stories that are near and dear to my heart,” said Brady in a behind-the-scenes featurette. “And to be able to produce it with amazing actresses was very exciting for me.”

Co-starring alongside Brady and the four legendary actresses will be Billy Porter, Alex Moffat, Rob Corddry, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches, and Guy Fieri. Brady’s teammates Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, and Rob Gronkowski will cameo as themselves.

Kyle Marvin directs on a script written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern. Brady will produce alongside Donna Gigliotti, the Oscar-winning producer of Shakespeare in Love.

The film 80 for Brady is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 3, 2023.

