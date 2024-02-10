3 great Hulu shows to watch instead of the 2024 Super Bowl

The 2024 Super Bowl is almost upon us, and the vast majority of Americans are probably going to be watching the big game. But if you’re not a sports fan, then not even the Super Bowl commercials may be able to entice you. Fortunately, Hulu subscribers can curate their own alternative viewing options on Super Bowl Sunday.

With so many shows at your disposal, there are a ton of things to watch instead of the Super Bowl. We’ve narrowed down our selections to the three best Hulu shows to watch during the Super Bowl. Our picks are admittedly action-heavy, but there’s something for comedy and romance lovers as well.

Echo (2024)

Marvel shows don’t typically stream on Hulu, but we suspect that Echo is the rare exception because Marvel Studios wanted to pump up the numbers for this series. Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Maya Lopez after making her first appearance in Hawkeye. During that series, Maya discovered that her adoptive uncle, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), engineered the death of her father, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon). Out of a desire for revenge, Maya shot Fisk point blank in his face.

Echo picks up a few months later as Maya attempts to reconnect with the family she left behind decades ago. Meanwhile, Fisk is still very much alive and he wants to bring Maya back into the fold. But as much as Fisk professes to love and care for Maya, he won’t take no for an answer.

Watch Echo on Hulu.

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008-2009)

It seems like a lifetime ago that Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey portrayed the title character in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. This may have been a short-lived sci-fi TV series, but it was still more enjoyable than the last two Terminator movies. As always in this franchise, time travel screws up the timeline yet again, as Sarah (Headey) and her son, John (Thomas Dekker), literally skip a few years alongside their new Terminator companion, Cameron (Summer Glau).

Because of this leap to 2007, Sarah lives beyond the date she would have died and discovers that the threat of Skynet is far from over. However, the Connors have a more immediate problem in the form of Cromartie (Garret Dillahunt), a T-888 Terminator who is still determined to kill both of them. And Cromartie isn’t the only Terminator in the present who is out to reshape the future.

Watch Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles on Hulu.

Moonlighting (1985-1989)

If you’re not looking for action in your Super Bowl alternatives, then perhaps you’ll like Moonlighting‘s unique mixture of comedy, romance, and mystery. Die Hard‘s Bruce Willis co-headlined the series as David Addison opposite Cybil Shepherd as Madolyn “Maddie” Hayes, an ex-model who is facing bankruptcy. Maddie’s last asset is the City of Angels Detective Agency, which employs David as its lead detective.

David convinces Maddie to keep the business going, and they solve mysteries together in a new partnership. This series is also famous for the complex romantic dynamic between Maddie and David, which didn’t always end with them on good terms. This show is only available to stream on Hulu, and it’s the kind of classic series that’s worthy of a long-term binge watch.

Watch Moonlighting on Hulu.

