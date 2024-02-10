 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 great Hulu shows to watch instead of the 2024 Super Bowl

Blair Marnell
By

The 2024 Super Bowl is almost upon us, and the vast majority of Americans are probably going to be watching the big game. But if you’re not a sports fan, then not even the Super Bowl commercials may be able to entice you. Fortunately, Hulu subscribers can curate their own alternative viewing options on Super Bowl Sunday.

With so many shows at your disposal, there are a ton of things to watch instead of the Super Bowl. We’ve narrowed down our selections to the three best Hulu shows to watch during the Super Bowl. Our picks are admittedly action-heavy, but there’s something for comedy and romance lovers as well.

Recommended Videos

Echo (2024)

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Echo.
Marvel Studios

Marvel shows don’t typically stream on Hulu, but we suspect that Echo is the rare exception because Marvel Studios wanted to pump up the numbers for this series. Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Maya Lopez after making her first appearance in Hawkeye. During that series, Maya discovered that her adoptive uncle, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), engineered the death of her father, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon). Out of a desire for revenge, Maya shot Fisk point blank in his face.

Related

Echo picks up a few months later as Maya attempts to reconnect with the family she left behind decades ago. Meanwhile, Fisk is still very much alive and he wants to bring Maya back into the fold. But as much as Fisk professes to love and care for Maya, he won’t take no for an answer.

Watch Echo on Hulu.

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008-2009)

The cast of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.
Warner Bros. Television

It seems like a lifetime ago that Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey portrayed the title character in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. This may have been a short-lived sci-fi TV series, but it was still more enjoyable than the last two Terminator movies. As always in this franchise, time travel screws up the timeline yet again, as Sarah (Headey) and her son, John (Thomas Dekker), literally skip a few years alongside their new Terminator companion, Cameron (Summer Glau).

Because of this leap to 2007, Sarah lives beyond the date she would have died and discovers that the threat of Skynet is far from over. However, the Connors have a more immediate problem in the form of Cromartie (Garret Dillahunt), a T-888 Terminator who is still determined to kill both of them. And Cromartie isn’t the only Terminator in the present who is out to reshape the future.

Watch Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles on Hulu.

Moonlighting (1985-1989)

Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd in Moonlighting.
ABC

If you’re not looking for action in your Super Bowl alternatives, then perhaps you’ll like Moonlighting‘s unique mixture of comedy, romance, and mystery. Die Hard‘s Bruce Willis co-headlined the series as David Addison opposite Cybil Shepherd as Madolyn “Maddie” Hayes, an ex-model who is facing bankruptcy. Maddie’s last asset is the City of Angels Detective Agency, which employs David as its lead detective.

David convinces Maddie to keep the business going, and they solve mysteries together in a new partnership. This series is also famous for  the complex romantic dynamic between Maddie and David, which didn’t always end with them on good terms. This show is only available to stream on Hulu, and it’s the kind of classic series that’s worthy of a long-term binge watch.

Watch Moonlighting on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in February
Mandy Patinkin pointing a finger at a young woman in a scene from Death and Other Details on Hulu.

Are you having trouble keeping up with everything new on Hulu? There are a lot of new movies and shows to watch in February, and no single person could watch them all even if you had a full 31 days to get through them. That's why it's always important to throw a spotlight on the shows that might otherwise get lost in the shuffle. Almost every show is someone's favorite, and you may find that one these shows could become your new favorite as well.

Our picks for the three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in February include a drama about two civil rights icons, a supernatural sitcom, and a recently released mystery series. And they're all available to watch on Hulu whenever you have the time to watch them.
Genius: MLK/X (2024)

Read more
3 great British TV crime shows you need to watch in February 2024
A man raises his arms in the air in The Suspect.

February is usually designated as the month for lovers or sports fans. Valentine's Day and the Super Bowl dominate everything, and if you don't like love or football, you're usually out of luck. Well, nuts to that! The NFL bores me to tears, and love can go take a hike. It's crime I want to watch, and crime shows set in the U.K. are just the ticket to chase away those winter blues.

In January, Digital Trends recommended three great crime shows currently streaming. If you've binged through them already, or just need new recommendations to fill up your queue, then the following three selections should do the trick. One show just premiered, another is a COVID-era modern classic starring David Tennant, and the other is an underrated series starring Being Human and The Hobbit actor Aidan Turner.

Read more
3 great sports documentaries to watch ahead of Super Bowl 2024
Jason Kelce in Prime Video's Kelce.

If you're someone who loves the Super Bowl for the game itself, then you might be looking for creative ways to prep ahead of time. Some people rewatch old games or reminisce about the season, but for others, a good sports documentary is the perfect way to get in the headspace of preparing for one of the biggest sports days of the year.

We've compiled three great, football-focused sports documentaries that you can check out ahead of this year's Super Bowl. While they don't all directly tie into the teams playing in this year's game, they're important reminders of the way that sports and athletes can shape our lives, even if most of us never get the chance to meet them.
Last Chance U (2016-2020)
Last Chance U | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Read more