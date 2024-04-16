3 great PBS shows you should watch in April 2024

If you’re not watching PBS, then you’re missing out on some of the best original programing outside of the streaming-verse. It all depends upon your personal tastes, of course. But if you love first-run British dramas, nature programing, and news specials, then PBS rightfully ranks among the best in the business. And it’s still free after all of these years.

Two of our picks are British TV series, while the other is a distinctly American showcase for artists. And this is just a small sampling of the incredible new shows on PBS in April. There’s also still time to catch our picks for the great PBS shows to watch in March as well, especially if you’d rather watch these programs on your computer or tablet.

Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office

Toby Jones is the most recognizable cast member in Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office, at least to American fans. The four-part miniseries is a dramatization of the British Post Office scandal that led to numerous subpostmasters across the country to face trial for charges that they defrauded the government and stole money.

But the real culprit in this case was Horizon, a glitchy computer system that created far more accounting problems than it solved. Since the British Post Office didn’t want to own up to its mistakes, Alan Bates (Jones) led a class action suit to clear the names of everyone who had been prosecuted or convicted of postal crimes that never happened.

Watch Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office on PBS.

The Express Way with Dulé Hill

Dulé Hill is probably best known for his role as Gus on Psych, as well as his stints on Suits and The Wonder Years. However, The Express Way gives Hill the chance to step into a different role as a host and storyteller while he explores the power of the arts by traveling across the country to reach a diverse group of artists.

This miniseries not only throws a spotlight on the artists but also lets them share their art and passion on a larger stage. The Express Way with Dulé Hill will premiere April 23.

Watch The Express Way with Dulé Hill on PBS.

Guilt

Guilt started its first storyline when Max (Mark Bonnar) and Jake (Jamie Sives) McCall accidentally ran down and killed a man before attempting to cover up their crime. Their lives, and their relationship with each other, haven’t been the same since. On April 28, the third and final season of Guilt begins with the McCall brothers back together again, even though they’d rather be anywhere else than with each other.

But before the McCalls can get on with their lives, they may finally have to deal with the full consequences of their actions — if their mutual enemies don’t get to them first.

Watch Guilt on PBS.

