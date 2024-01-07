It’s Week 18 in the NFL season, meaning teams only have one more game left on the schedule. One of those games features the New York Jets (6-10) taking on the New England Patriots (4-12). Coverage on Fox begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on January 7. Chris Myers and Robert Smith will call the game from the booth, with Jen Hale reporting from the sidelines at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Will this be Bill Belichick’s last game as the coach of the New England Patriots? That’s the biggest storyline on Sunday since the Jets and Patriots cannot make the postseason. Both teams want to win, however, a loss will help improve that team’s draft position in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Jets have lost 15 straight games to the New England Patriots, the longest active head-to-head streak. The last Jets’ victory came in December 2015, with New York edging out the Pats in overtime by a score of 26-20.

Will the Jets end the losing streak? Will Belichick ride off into the sunset with a win in what could be his final game in New England? The only way to find out is to watch the game on Fox this Sunday afternoon. If you don’t have cable, there are alternative ways to watch the game. One of those options is Sling TV, a streaming television service. You can scroll below if you want more information on Sling TV.

Watch the Jets vs. Patriots live stream on Sling TV

As one of the best live TV streaming services, Sling TV prides itself on being a better way to stream live television. First, Sling TV users only pay for the channels they want and need, thanks to flexible channel lineups. Sling’s cloud DVR allows subscribers to record and save their favorite programs. Plus, no annual contracts mean customers can upgrade, downgrade, or pause their plan at any point.

Speaking of plans, Sling TV offers two paid packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. At $40 per month, Sling Orange contains 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, Disney Channel, Freeform, and more. At $45 per month, Sling Blue includes over 40 channels, including local broadcasts of ABC, Fox, and NBC. Sling TV allows customers to bundle the Orange and Blue packages for one price of $60 per month. All three plans are half price for the first month.

Watch the Jets vs. Patriots live stream from abroad with a VPN

Former President Barack Obama was still in office the last time the Jets beat the Patriots. Because of New England’s dominance, the Patriots are favored by 1.5 points on FanDuel. Potentially seeing Belichick for the last time on New England’s sideline is a strong reason to tune in for this game. If you are watching outside the U.S., issues streaming the game may arise. If that’s the case, download a VPN service to use with Sling TV.

With a VPN, you will have more protection for your internet connection and increased privacy. This comes in handy while traveling and using foreign connections. VPNs also alleviate geo-blocking issues that may arise in other countries. Our recommendation for a VPN is NordVPN, which is offering 69% off in a special deal. New NordVPN customers can request a 30-day money-back guarantee if they are not satisfied with the service.

