 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Buccaneers vs Jaguars live stream: Watch the NFL game for free

Jennifer Allen
By

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Raymond James stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET today. It means the chance to see two of the best offensive performers this season go up again each other, so you’re really not going to want to miss this game. There are plenty of ways to watch the Buccaneers vs Jaguars live stream, since it’s being aired on CBS. We’re here to guide you through your options. That includes an awesome way to watch Buccaneers vs Jaguars for free. Here’s everything you need to know.

The best way to watch Buccaneers vs Jaguars

Paramount Plus logo.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / .

The best way to catch the Buccaneers vs Jaguars game is through Paramount Plus. While it’s rarely somewhere you’d think of for all sports, it does cover some through CBS and that includes the Buccaneers vs Jaguars game. The service has some select NFL games based on your local CBS affiliate. You can choose to sign up for the $6 a month Essential plan and be cut off as soon as the game finishes or pay $12 per month for the Premium Plan to catch the post-game analysis. Paramount Plus also has other spots like the UEFA Champions League and Europa League so it’s a good secondary streaming service for sports fans to consider alongside one of the best live TV streaming services.

Is there a free Buccaneers vs Jaguars live stream?

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV / FuboTV

Want to see the Buccaneers vs Jaguars for free? Check out FuboTV. The sports-centric streaming service normally costs from $70 per month depending on the plan you choose. However, right now, you can sign up for a seven day FuboTV free trial so you can catch the Buccaneers vs Jaguars for free along with take a look at what else the service has to offer. Besides CBS, FuboTV also has FS1, ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS Sports, and many others so it’s a reliable streaming option for many people. You’ll need to sign up if you want to see the full NFL season but it’s a good starting point for just this match.

Related

Other ways to watch the Buccaneers vs Jaguars live stream

App icons for Hulu and Disney+ on Apple TV.
Phil Dickinson / Digital Trends

CBS is available on other streaming services. While one of our favorites — Sling — doesn’t carry CBS, many others do. Consider signing up for Hulu with Live TV for . It has dozens of channels and includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus in your subscription plan. Alternatively, you could consider YouTube TV for with it also being the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket. There’s also Directv from with its specialty sports packages including MLB Network and NBA TV.

How to watch the Buccaneers vs Jaguars live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

For anyone who travels abroad regularly, you need one of the best VPNs to ensure you don’t miss out on catching the game. Geo-restrictions mean you can be limited in what you can watch but sign up to NordVPN and the service ably tricks your connection into thinking you’re actually back home, thereby allowing you to check out the Buccaneers vs Jaguars game. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s worth paying for as it also bolsters your security which is handy, while still allowing you to access FuboTV and Paramount Plus just like if you’d never left home.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
How to watch the Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller live stream
Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder on a Day of Reckoning promo poster.

As part of this weekend's massive Day of Reckoning boxing event, Daniel Dubois is fighting Jarrell Miller in a heavyweight showdown. Dubois (19-2, 180 KOs) is coming off a loss to Oleksandr Usyk in late August. That fight was steeped in controversy after a punch from Dubois that left Usyk on the floor for nearly five minutes was ruled a low blow by the ref. While Miller isn't quite on the level of Usyk, he's an undefeated fighter with a relatively high KO percentage. In terms of betting odds, this is the closest fight at the event.

The Day of Reckoning PPV event starts at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 23. Dubois vs. Miller is the sixth fight on the card, and it's estimated that it will start around 4:30 p.m. ET. It will be followed by the co-main events, Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin. Here's everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Read more
How to watch the Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker live stream
Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder on a Day of Reckoning promo poster.

The Day of Reckoning, a massive boxing PPV event hosted by Saudi Arabia, is almost here. This is a full fight card absolutely stacked with a-list boxing talent. In the co-main event, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) is taking on Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs). Most talk before the match is centered around Wilder's lack of activity over the past few years. He's only had one fight since his final loss to Tyson Fury in 2021, and in it he dispatched Robert Helenius in the first round. That's just under three minutes of ring time in two years. On the other hand, this will be Parker's fourth fight of 2023. The folks in Vegas are betting that Wilder will deliver another early KO with his characteristic devastating right hand.

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker is the second-to-last fight on the Day of Reckoning PPV. The whole event starts at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 23, and Wilder vs. Parker is estimated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Read more
How to watch the Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur live stream
Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder on a Day of Reckoning promo poster.

There is a massive boxing event this weekend: The Day of Reckoning. This huge event, hosted by Saudi Arabia, is capping off a pretty great year for boxing with a stacked card of A-List boxers. One of the big names for the event is Dmitry Bivol, the WBA Light Heavyweight Champion. He's most famous for giving Canelo Alvarez his second pro defeat back in May of 2022. While some people may be more hungry for a Canelo rematch, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) is fighting a different world champion during this event. He'll square up with Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 13 KOs), the IBO Light Heavyweight Champion.

The Day of Reckoning event starts at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 23. There are four fights ahead of it, all at least 10 rounds, so it's estimated that Bivol vs. Arthur will take place around 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be followed by three fights with big names: Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, and Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin. Here's everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Read more