NFL Week 1 games today: schedule, channels, live streams for September 8

After a long offseason, the NFL regular season is finally underway. The Baltimore Ravens (0-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) kicked off the NFL season on Thursday night with an instant classic. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hit tight end Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone for a touchdown as time expired. However, Likely’s toe was on the line, negating the catch and ending the game with the Chiefs holding on for a 27-20 victory.

Thirteen Week 1 games will be played on September 8. It’s a new season, meaning everyone enters today with zero wins and losses. Which teams will start their seasons off on the right foot? If you love football, consider buying NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV and watch every NFL game. Below, check out the NFL Week 1 schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) and Atlanta Falcons (0-0) begin the season with new starting quarterbacks. The Steelers signed Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the offseason. Wilson is projected to start, but his calf injury could force Fields to play. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s offense will be led by Kirk Cousins, who signed with the Falcons in March.

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The Arizona Cardinals (0-0) are finally healthy to start a season. Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray has fully healed from his knee injury, and running back James Conner is a full-go on Sunday. For Buffalo (0-0), Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters his most important season as a pro. Can Allen finally get over the hump and bring the Bills to the Super Bowl?

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears start time, channel, and live stream

There's something in the air. pic.twitter.com/urb8J7DBxr — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 5, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Tennessee Titans (0-0) have a new head coach patrolling the sidelines in Brian Callahan, who came over from the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a rebuilding year for the Titans, who enter year two under quarterback Will Levis. The expectations for the Chicago Bears (0-0) are much higher with No. 1 pick Caleb Williams under center at quarterback.

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals start time, channel, and live stream

All eyes on orange. Canvus Game Poster | @DrinkCanvus pic.twitter.com/q6WPrKxFND — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 6, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

For the first time this century, the New England Patriots (0-0) will have a head coach not named Bill Belichick. Former Patriots linebacker coach Jerod Mayo is the new head coach, but he inherits a weak roster with minimal offensive weapons. Conversely, the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) have plenty of firepower on offense thanks to quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream

This is for all of H-Town 🤘 pic.twitter.com/46xjsAJc7c — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 5, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The hype is real for the Houston Texans (0-0), who exceeded expectations in 2023 with a trip to Divisional Weekend. As long as quarterback C.J. Stroud stays healthy, the sky is the limit for Houston. Speaking of young quarterbacks, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) welcome back Anthony Richardson, who played four games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

2023 is a season the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) would like to forget. After starting 8-3, the Jaguars lost five of their last six games to miss the playoffs. On the other hand, the Miami Dolphins (0-0) made the playoffs but were embarrassed by the Chiefs in the Wild Card round. Expect this game to be extremely competitive.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints start time, channel, and live stream

Saints football doesn't just live in a building, in a memory, or a moment…it's in our DNA ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/c28ef0iMAs — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 6, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

To say things went haywire in 2023 for the Carolina Panthers (0-0) would be an understatement. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young faces seismic pressure as he enters year two. The Panthers open the season against the New Orleans Saints (0-0), a team with a coach on the hot seat.

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants start time, channel, and live stream

We have the pieces that can take us to where we want to go. Now let’s go get it. 💤: @SleepNumber pic.twitter.com/eGSUVygCJ9 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 6, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The injury bug has hit the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) hard, with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy out for the season. The Vikings will turn to quarterback Sam Darnold, but that could change quickly. The New York Giants (0-0) also have quarterback issues with Daniel Jones, who must show he can be a franchise quarterback, or this will be his last season for Big Blue.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) enter the 2024 season with a new head coach, Antonio Pierce, and a new quarterback, Gardner Minshew. The Raiders’ defense must carry this team to stay alive in the playoff hunt. For the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0), Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL after nearly a decade at Michigan. Can Harbaugh work his magic and turn the Chargers into a contender?

Denver Broncos at Seatle Seahawks start time, channel, and live stream

The traditions. The legacy. The drive. This city lives for Sunday pic.twitter.com/oDzp2N4LSp — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 6, 2024

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

After a disastrous 2023 season, the Denver Broncos (0-0) enter year two under Sean Payton with a rookie quarterback, Bo Nix. If Nix becomes a game manager in Payton’s season, don’t be surprised if the Broncos win nine games. Standing across from Payton will be first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, who inherits a Seattle Seahawks (0-0) team that excelled under Peter Carroll.

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

New year, same story for the Dallas Cowboys (0-0). If the Cowboys don’t make it to at least the NFC Championship, it’s considered a failure. Dallas takes on a tough Cleveland Browns (0-0) team on the road to start the season. Can Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson return to elite quarterback play, or are his best days behind him?

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

Things could be looking up in Washington (0-0) under new head coach Dan Quinn. The Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Daniels should be a human highlight reel for the Commanders. Washington’s opponent is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0), who surprised the entire NFL in 2023 by reaching Divisional Weekend.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The best game of the day will be played on Sunday night. It’s a playoff rematch as the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) head to Michigan to play the Detroit Lions (0-0). The Lions edged out the Rams by a score of 24-23 in the Wild Card Round. This game should be close, too. Can the Rams pull through this time around?