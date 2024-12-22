NFL Week 16 games today: schedule, channels, live streams for December 22

Table of Contents Table of Contents New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears start time, channel, and live stream Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets start time, channel, and live stream Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders start time, channel, and live stream Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals start time, channel, and live stream Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks start time, channel, and live stream New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream

Week 16 began with a Thursday night game between two playoff hopefuls: the Denver Broncos (9-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6). Behind Justin Herbert’s 284 yards passing and two touchdowns, the Chargers bested the Broncos by a score of 34-27. With the victory, the Chargers have a 98% chance to make the postseason.

12 NFL games will be played in Week 16 on December 22. The NFC East rivalry between the Eagles and Commanders takes center stage. To watch every game today, sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Below, check out the NFL Week 16 schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

So turns out, Michael Penix Jr. found out he would be #Falcons QB1 while getting a hotdog at @Costco with his girlfriend 😂🌭@FOX5Sports @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/mZ5G2ScAQ7 — Mary Alex Anders- Fox 5 Sports (@maryalexanders_) December 19, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

After their Week 15 loss, the New York Giants (2-12) are projected to have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Drew Lock will start at quarterback in what could be an audition for another contract.

Despite winning in Week 15, the Atlanta Falcons (7-7) are making a significant change at quarterback. The Falcons are benching Kirk Cousins and starting rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Arizona Cardinals (7-7) saved their season with a 30-17 win over the Patriots. This game against the Panthers is not a must-win, but it’s close to it. Lose, and the Cardinals’ playoff chances drop to 4%.

After playing good football for several consecutive weeks, the Carolina Panthers (3-11) were dominated by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. Bryce Young must play better, or his days in Carolina might be numbered.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Detroit Lions (12-2) lost their first game in nearly three months last week. Unfortunately, the injuries keep piling up for the Lions, as they likely lost running back David Montgomery and defensive tackle Alim McNeill to season-ending injuries.

The Chicago Bears (4-10) cannot buy a win. Chicago has not won a football game since October 13. That streak will likely continue with the Lions heavily favored.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream

Titans starting QB Mason Rudolph Sunday at Colts. pic.twitter.com/wtqF1sUdvl — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

A big theme for Week 16 is quarterback changes. The Tennessee Titans (3-11) are benching Will Levis for Mason Rudolph. The former Steelers quarterback has been under center for two of the three Titans’ victories this season.

The Indianapolis Colts (6-8) went into halftime of their Week 15 game up 13-7. The Colts did not score another point the rest of the game, as they fell to the Broncos by a score of 31-13.

Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets start time, channel, and live stream

"These two weeks from an offensive perspective, we are starting to really catch a stride and part of that is the health of Aaron, but I think part of that is [playcaller] Todd [Downing] getting more comfortable in this role." — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 19, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) were 1-4 heading into their bye week. Since then, the Rams are 7-2 and have become one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

Week 15 featured the Aaron Rodgers that the New York Jets (4-10) were hoping to get all season. Rodgers threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-25 win over the Jaguars.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) are winners of 10 consecutive games and firing on all cylinders. Saquon Barkley has been the best running back in the league, and the excellent defense has turned Philadelphia into a contender.

No matter what happens the rest of the way, it’s been a successful season for the Washington Commanders (9-5). However, a win over a division rival to increase their postseason chances would be even sweeter.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The Jameis Winston experience in Cleveland is over for the time being. The Browns (3-11) are starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback for Sunday’s game.

Don’t count out the Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) just yet. The Bengals cannot afford to lose the rest of the season. The playoff picture could get interesting if the Bengals win their final three games.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Minnesota Vikings (12-2) continue to put pressure on the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. If the Vikings and Lions win these next two games, then their Week 18 contest will be for the division.

The Seattle Seahawks (8-6) lost their division lead with last week’s loss to the Packers. Seattle is now on the outside of postseason contention, but a win gets them right back in it.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The New England Patriots (3-11) losing in Week 15 is not a surprise. However, the status of head coach Jerod Mayo might be in question after some questionable play calls. Will the Patriots move on from their coach after one season?

Josh Allen was superb in Week 15, leading the Buffalo Bills (11-3) to a 48-42 victory over the Lions. Allen threw for two touchdowns, rushed for two touchdowns in the win, and looked like the best player on the field.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11) lost a tough one to the Jets in Week 15. If the Jaguars lose to the Raiders, head coach Doug Pederson will likely get fired at the end of the season.

Speaking of coaching changes, the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) have a decision to make this offseason. Do they bring back Antonio Pierce, or will they try to sign a big fish, like Mike Vrabel?

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The San Francisco 49ers (6-8) are probably not returning to the Super Bowl this season. Heading into Week 16, the 49ers have less than a 1% chance of making the postseason.

The Miami Dolphins (6-8) are still alive but barely breathing with an 8% chance of making the postseason. The Dolphins struggle against teams above .500. Luckily for Miami, the 49ers have a losing record.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. The Buccaneers have won four consecutive games and sit atop the NFC South division.

So you’re saying there’s a chance? With a win in Week 15, the Dallas Cowboys (6-8) stayed alive in the playoff picture. If Dallas loses, the Cowboys will be eliminated.