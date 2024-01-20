 Skip to main content
Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream: watch the NFL Divisional Round for free

Dan Girolamo
By

On Saturday night, the Green Bay Packers head west for the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs to play the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers. Fox will broadcast the game starting at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on January 20. Fox will have their top broadcast team – Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) – call the game from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Packers became the first seven-seed to win in the Wild Card Round after throttling the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 48-32 last week. If quarterback Jordan Love plays like an All-Pro again, the sky is the limit for the Packers. However, the 49ers have the Packers’ number, having won the last four head-to-head matchups in the postseason. For San Francisco, it’s Super Bowl or bust — anything less than that will be a disaster.

The 49ers are a 9.5-point favorite against Green Bay. The 49ers are 5-0 in their last five home playoff games dating back to the 2011 season. Do the 49ers take the next step toward a Super Bowl berth, or can the Packers play spoiler for the second straight week? Cable is not the only way to watch Fox. Several streaming television services, including Sling TV, will carry the game. Below, you’ll find more information about how to watch the Packers versus the 49ers.

Watch the Packers vs. 49ers live stream on Sling TV

Home screen of Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sling is considered a better way to stream live television. Attractive channel lineups and no long-term contracts appeal to customers looking for a more affordable way to watch TV. Sling’s cloud DVR allows users to record and save their favorite programs. Plus, customers can watch Sling on the go thanks to its mobile app. For these reasons and many more, Sling remains one of the best live TV streaming services on the market.

Sling TV provides customers with the choice between two subscription plans. At $40 per month, Sling Orange has 32 channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. Sling Blue is the pricier option at $45 per month, but it has 10 more channels than Orange. More importantly, Sling Blue has Fox, the broadcast network that will air this game. Customers can get Orange and Blue for $60 per month. Right now, customers will receive $25 off the first month.

Watch the Packers vs. 49ers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

The Packers and 49ers typically play close games. Their last playoff matchup occurred in 2021, with the 49ers escaping Green Bay with a 13-10 win. Expect Saturday night’s matchup to come down to the wire. With the potential for a good game, football fans will want to tune in from start to finish. Streaming the game could be a challenge for those in a different part of the world, however. If you fall into this category, consider downloading a VPN.

VPNs take online security to the next level thanks to safer browsing, password protection, and encrypted files. VPNs come in handy when streaming outside of the U.S. To alleviate geo-blocking, VPNs disguise IP addresses to make it seem like the stream is from another region. This can ensure a smoother streaming experience. NordVPN is the best VPN, in our opinion. Try NordVPN today, and if the service is not for you, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee.

