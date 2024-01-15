 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks live stream: watch the NBA on MLK Day 2024

Dan Girolamo
By

On Martin Luther King Day, the NBA will honor the legendary civil rights leader during every broadcast. One of the featured games on MLK Day pits Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks inside State Farm Arena in Georgia. The game tips off on TNT at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on January 15.

The future is bright for the Spurs because of Wembanyama. However, the team around him is not good, as the Spurs are in last place in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Hawks got off to a rocky start and remain a few games under .500. If Atlanta keeps losing, expect the Hawks to trade away some of their top players and start the rebuild.

Recommended Videos

Catch the Spurs versus the Hawks on TNT. Most viewers can find TNT on their cable network. However, cord-cutters must find TNT elsewhere. One alternative to cable is streaming television, and one of the best options is Sling TV. Below, learn how to watch the Spurs versus the Hawks and other NBA games from anywhere.

Watch the Spurs vs. Hawks live stream on Sling TV

A homepage screen of Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sling TV is considered a reliable option for streaming television because of its affordable pricing and plan flexibility. Sling TV features no annual contracts and offers customizable extras, meaning subscribers can add channels anytime. With cloud DVR and the mobile app, Sling TV continues to be one of the best live TV streaming services.

Sling TV offers customers a choice between Orange and Blue packages. The Orange plan costs $40 per month and features 32 channels, such as ESPN, ESPN2, and QVC. The Blue plan costs $45 per month and features 42 channels, including NFL Network, FS1, and USA. TNT is available in the Orange and Blue plans. Customers can also purchase Orange and Blue for $60 per month. Currently, Sling TV will knock off $25 for the first month.

Watch the Spurs vs. Hawks live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

MLK Day will be the final meeting between the Spurs and Hawks this season. The two teams previously met on November 30, with the Hawks coming out victorious by a score of 137-135. Wembanyama is becoming a human highlight reel, so NBA fans will want to tune in and see what the generational superstar can do. If you plan to stream the game while traveling, you should download a VPN before leaving.

With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions, allowing you to watch the game from anywhere in the world. VPNs also add more privacy, a must-have when using a foreign connection. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN, which gives users global coverage, a dedicated IP, and online security. There is no risk in trying NordVPN as customers can request a 30-day money-back guarantee if they do not like the results.

Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
