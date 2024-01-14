 Skip to main content
Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers live stream: watch the NBA on MLK Day 2024

The NBA will continue the league’s tradition of playing games on Martin Luther King Day Jr. in 2024. One of the games features Alperen Sengün and the Houston Rockets taking on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philly. The game is on NBA TV at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on January 15.

The Rockets have exceeded expectations in caoch Ime Udoka’s first year thanks to a core consisting of Sengün, Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, and Dillon Brooks. Houston is frisky enough to sneak into the Play-In Tournament. The 76ers are looking for more than a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Philadelphia is trying to make their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000-2001.

Catch the Rockets versus the 76ers on NBA TV. Many cable packages include NBA TV in their plans. However, non-cable users can watch NBA TV on streaming television services. One of those services is Sling TV. For more information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV, scroll below.

Watch the Rockets vs. 76ers live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Catch the news, live sports, and entertainment on Sling TV, which offers two plans at affordable prices. Sling Orange costs $40 per month and includes ESPN, ESPN2, and 30 more channels. Sling Blue is priced at $45 per month and features ABC, NBC, and 40 more channels. Customers can bundle Orange and Blue for one price of $60 per month. However, Sling TV takes $25 off for the first month. With no annual contracts and flexible channel lineups, Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services on the market.

For customers to watch the game on NBA TV, they must purchase Sports Extra with their Orange or Blue plan. This add-on gives customers more sports channels, including NBA TV, NFL RedZone, Golf Channel, and FS2. Sports Extra costs an additional $11 to $15 per month, depending on your plan.

Watch the Rockets vs. 76ers live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

Monday’s game is the second meeting of the season between the Rockets and the 76ers. The two teams previously met on December 29, with the 76ers winning by a score of 131-127. For those fans who might be traveling during the game, watching the Rockets versus the 76ers could be challenging due to streaming issues. Some streaming services only work in a limited capacity. To prevent these problems, download a VPN.

A VPN uses a U.S.-based server to trick your connection into thinking it’s streaming from home. VPNs protect your internet connection and privacy online. Plus, your digital life will be smoother and safer thanks to a VPN. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN. It does not have a traditional free trial, however, customers can request a 30-day money-back guarantee if they do not like the results.

