 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the free Chiefs vs Bills live stream without cable

Dan Girolamo
By

The best game of the Divisional Round in the 2024 NFL Playoffs features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations. The Chiefs are trying to become the first team since the 2003 and 2004 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Buffalo is still looking to capture its first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Chiefs and Bills have formed one of the best rivalries in the NFL in the Mahomes-Allen era. Since 2020, the Bills are 3-1 against the Chiefs in the regular season. These two teams met on December 10, 2023, with Buffalo coming out with a 20-17 win. However, the Chiefs are an undefeated 2-0 against the Bills in the postseason, with their most recent matchup coming in the 2022 Divisional Round, where Kansas City won 42-36 in overtime.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream on CBS

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs stares from the sideline.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m./3:30 p.m. PT on January 21. The game will air on CBS. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracey Wolfson will be on the call from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. You can access the game through the CBS app and CBS.com. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills on CBS
Related

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream on Fubo for free

Fubo TV.
.

NFL fans can watch the Chiefs take on the Bills with Fubo. The streaming television service provides customers with over 200 channels, including CBS, FX, NBC, Nickelodeon, and NFL Network. Customers can choose one of three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. However, new customers can sign up for a free trial and cancel at any time.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream on Paramount+

The Paramount+ home screen.
Paramount+ is global and features a wealth of shows and movies. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The Divisional Round game between the Chiefs and Bills can be streamed with Paramount+. Customers can subscribe to Paramount+ Essential for $6 per month or Paramount+ with Showtime for $12 per month. Both plans offer the NFL Playoffs on CBS. After football, see what’s new on Paramount+ in January, including Sexy Beast, a new series based on Jonathan Glazer’s 2000 crime film.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV subscribers can watch the game because CBS is one of the 90-plus channels available. Other noteworthy channels include ESPN, NBC, Fox, and ABC – four networks that carry the NFL Playoffs. A subscription to Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, customers can receive three services – Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ – for one price of $77 per month.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream on YouTube TV

Multiview options on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

YouTube TV has been one of the sneaky MVPs of football season because of NFL Sunday Ticket,  a service that streams every game. For Chiefs versus Bills, YouTube TV subscribers can watch on CBS, one of the 100-plus channels on the service. YouTube TV costs $63 per month for the first three months before increasing to $73 per month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you need more security or privacy for your online connection, consider downloading a VPN, or “virtual private network.” VPNs will protect your computer from any phishing attacks and malware viruses, which comes in handy while using an unsafe Wi-Fi connection.

VPNs also bypass geographic restrictions to improve your streaming experience. Our recommendation is NordVPN, which is currently 63% off. Try NordVPN today, and take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like the results.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Bills vs Steelers live stream: Can you watch the game for free?
A quarterback runs and throw the ball in an NFL game.

Both just four wins away from securing the ultimate NFL prize, the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in just an hour in an AFC Wild Card showdown. The game starts at 3:30 PM ET today, Monday, January 14, after yesterday's original 1 PM start was rescheduled due to bad weather, and will be televised nationally on CBS, but if you don't have cable or can't get to a TV, there are several ways you can watch a live stream of the game, including a handful of free options. Here's a guide on everything you need to know to watch the Bills vs Steelers online in the US.
The Best Way to Watch Bills vs Steelers

Fubo is going to give you exactly what you need here. Not only does it include your local CBS channel in Buffalo and Pittsburgh, but it has it available live in more markets than any other streaming service. Additionally, Fubo's "Pro" plan includes 180-plus total channels for plenty of other sports and entertainment, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR in case you want to record and watch the game later, and the ability to stream simultaneously on 10 different screens at home. And perhaps most importantly, it comes with a free seven-day trial so you can watch the Bills vs Steelers and the rest of the NFL playoff games this weekend at no cost.

Read more
Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers live stream: watch the NBA on MLK Day 2024
Joel Embiid walks off the basketball court.

The NBA will continue the league's tradition of playing games on Martin Luther King Day Jr. in 2024. One of the games features Alperen Sengün and the Houston Rockets taking on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philly. The game is on NBA TV at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on January 15.

The Rockets have exceeded expectations in caoch Ime Udoka's first year thanks to a core consisting of Sengün, Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, and Dillon Brooks. Houston is frisky enough to sneak into the Play-In Tournament. The 76ers are looking for more than a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Philadelphia is trying to make their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000-2001.

Read more
Where to watch the 2024 Australian Open: dates, times, and live stream
Naomi Osaka throws a tennis ball in the air.

Professional tennis heads down under for the 2024 Australian Open. The 112th edition of the Australian Open will begin in Melbourne on a Sunday for the first time. As the first major of the year, the Australian Open is one of two Grand Slam events to be played on a hard court, with the other being the US Open.

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic returns to defend his 2023 title. Djokovic won three of four Grand Slams in 2023, with his lone loss coming in the Wimbledon finals. Rafael Nadal was scheduled to return to competition, but the Spaniard pulled out due to injury. On the women's side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff will be the ones to beat. Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka is back in the field after skipping all of 2023 to give birth to her first child.
Watch the 2024 Australian Open live stream on ESPN Networks

Read more