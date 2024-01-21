The best game of the Divisional Round in the 2024 NFL Playoffs features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations. The Chiefs are trying to become the first team since the 2003 and 2004 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Buffalo is still looking to capture its first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Chiefs and Bills have formed one of the best rivalries in the NFL in the Mahomes-Allen era. Since 2020, the Bills are 3-1 against the Chiefs in the regular season. These two teams met on December 10, 2023, with Buffalo coming out with a 20-17 win. However, the Chiefs are an undefeated 2-0 against the Bills in the postseason, with their most recent matchup coming in the 2022 Divisional Round, where Kansas City won 42-36 in overtime.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream on CBS

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m./3:30 p.m. PT on January 21. The game will air on CBS. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracey Wolfson will be on the call from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. You can access the game through the CBS app and CBS.com. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream on Fubo for free

NFL fans can watch the Chiefs take on the Bills with Fubo. The streaming television service provides customers with over 200 channels, including CBS, FX, NBC, Nickelodeon, and NFL Network. Customers can choose one of three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. However, new customers can sign up for a free trial and cancel at any time.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream on Paramount+

The Divisional Round game between the Chiefs and Bills can be streamed with Paramount+. Customers can subscribe to Paramount+ Essential for $6 per month or Paramount+ with Showtime for $12 per month. Both plans offer the NFL Playoffs on CBS. After football, see what’s new on Paramount+ in January, including Sexy Beast, a new series based on Jonathan Glazer’s 2000 crime film.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV subscribers can watch the game because CBS is one of the 90-plus channels available. Other noteworthy channels include ESPN, NBC, Fox, and ABC – four networks that carry the NFL Playoffs. A subscription to Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, customers can receive three services – Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ – for one price of $77 per month.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV has been one of the sneaky MVPs of football season because of NFL Sunday Ticket, a service that streams every game. For Chiefs versus Bills, YouTube TV subscribers can watch on CBS, one of the 100-plus channels on the service. YouTube TV costs $63 per month for the first three months before increasing to $73 per month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you need more security or privacy for your online connection, consider downloading a VPN, or “virtual private network.” VPNs will protect your computer from any phishing attacks and malware viruses, which comes in handy while using an unsafe Wi-Fi connection.

VPNs also bypass geographic restrictions to improve your streaming experience. Our recommendation is NordVPN, which is currently 63% off. Try NordVPN today, and take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like the results.

