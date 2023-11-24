 Skip to main content
NFL Sunday Ticket Black Friday deal drops price even further

Phil Nickinson
NFL Sunday Ticket on a TV.
It’s an opportune time for a football fan looking for a Black Friday deal on NFL Sunday Ticket. With seven weeks left in the regular season, Google has dropped the price of Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV and YouTube PrimeTime Channels.

For YouTube TV subscribers: NFL Sunday Ticket is $89 for the rest of the season if you want to pay it all upfront, or $22.25 if you want to go monthly.

And for those who don’t subscribe to YouTube TV or who just prefer to watch things on YouTube proper, NFL Sunday Ticket will be $139 for the rest of the season, or $34.75 if you want to pay monthly in four installments.

NFL Sunday Ticket is the subscription that lets you watch out-of-market games from anywhere (so long as it’s not blacked out where you live). And because we’re talking YouTube and YouTube TV here, you’re able to watch on practically any modern device with an internet connection.

There also are options if you’d like to include NFL RedZone — that’s the channel that flips from game to game as teams are possibly about to score. That’ll run $109 or $27.25 a month on YouTube TV, and $159 or $39.75 a month on YouTube Primetime Channels.

And don’t forget that you can take advantage of multiview, which lets you watch several games at once. It’s a killer feature and something that wasn’t available when NFL Sunday Ticket was on DirecTV. And that’s helped YouTube TV continue to add subscribers and keep it as the No. 1 live streaming service in the U.S.

