The NBA will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. throughout each broadcast on Monday. One of the national games features Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors taking on Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies inside FedEx Forum in Tennessee. The game will be on TNT at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on January 15.

It’s been a nightmare season for both teams. The Warriors have not established any continuity with their rotations, especially with Draymond Green missing time. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies received a crushing blow with Ja Morant needing season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. Although it’s only January, both teams must string together some wins to get back in the playoff hunt.

You can watch the Warriors versus the Grizzlies on TNT. Most cable packages carry TNT. If you are a cord-cutter, sign up for a streaming television service like Sling TV. Learn more about Sling TV and how to watch NBA games from anywhere below.

Watch the Warriors vs. Grizzlies live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV remains one of the best live TV streaming services because of its channel flexibility, pricing, and user-friendly features.

Orange and Blue offer TNT, meaning you won't miss the game on Sling.

Watch the Warriors vs. Grizzlies live stream from abroad with a VPN

MLK Day will be the first of three meetings between the Warriors and Grizzlies. The two teams will play again in early February and late March. Because of their recent playoff battles, this matchup is becoming somewhat of a rivalry. Tune in Monday evening on TNT to see who comes out victorious. If you plan to watch the game from abroad, then there might be some streaming issues involving your connection. This is when a VPN becomes a vital resource.

A VPN provides another layer of privacy and security to protect your computer from malware and scams. VPNs hide your real IP address and encrypt your internet connection to make browsing safer and more private.

