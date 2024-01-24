 Skip to main content
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs live stream: How to watch the NBA online

Dan Girolamo
By

Two of the brightest stars in the NBA will face off on Wednesday night as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The game tips off on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on January 24. Thunder versus Spurs will be played inside the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The Thunder continue to prove why they’re one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Halfway through the season, Oklahoma City is a top-three team in the West and should challenge for the No. 1 overall seed. Meanwhile, the Spurs are in the midst of a rebuilding year. With Wembanyama, the future is bright in San Antonio. The Spurs now must find the right pieces to place around Wembanyama to build a winning franchise.

You can catch the Thunder versus Spurs on ESPN. Many cable packages include ESPN in their coverage. If you do not have cable, there are still ways to access ESPN. One of the best alternatives to cable is Sling TV, a streaming television service. Find out how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling below.

Watch the Thunder vs. Spurs live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.
Sling

Sling TV is considered one of the best live TV streaming services because of its flexibility and customization within each subscription plan. With no annual contracts, Sling users can pause, upgrade, or downgrade their plans whenever they please. They can also watch shows on the go with the Sling mobile app and record their favorite programs with Sling’s cloud DVR.

Upon signing up for Sling, customers will choose between the Orange and Blue plans. At $40 per month, Orange features 32 channels, including ESPN, the network of tonight’s game. The Blue plan costs $45 per month and contains 42 channels, including ABC, NBC, and Fox. Subscribers can bundle Orange with Blue for $60 per month. New customers will receive $25 off the first month.

Watch the Thunder vs. Spurs live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

NBA fans will not want to miss this opportunity to watch two players as talented as Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama. Tune into ESPN to watch the head-to-head battle. While finding ESPN in the U.S. is very easy, it can be somewhat challenging to access while traveling abroad. If you plan to watch this game from somewhere other than your home, consider downloading a VPN, a vital resource when traveling.

With a VPN, users can surf the internet knowing you’re well protected from malware and phishing attacks. A VPN will add more privacy and security to your connection. One of the best VPNs on the market is NordVPN. Customers can try NordVPN today, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if things don’t work out.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
