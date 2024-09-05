The first Thursday of September means one thing: the NFL is back. After a long offseason, the NFL returns with the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. Per tradition, the defending Super Bowl champion gets to play in the NFL’s opening night game. This year, that honor belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs. Before kickoff, the Chiefs will reveal their new Super Bowl banner.

After the pregame festivities, the Chiefs will play Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The game is a rematch of the last season’s AFC Championship, which the Chiefs won by a score of 17-10. Last season, the Chiefs played in the 2023 Kickoff Game and lost to the Detroit Lions 21-20.

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream on NBC

Kickoff between the Ravens and Chiefs begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday, September 5. The game will air on NBC. Fans can access the game on the NBC Sports app and NBC website. Use a TV provider for access.

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream on Peacock

Watch the simulcast of the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on Peacock. Every NFL football game on NBC during the 2024 season can be streamed on Peacock. The Premium plan, which includes ads, costs $8 per month, and Premium Plus (ad-free) costs $14 per month. Sign up for Peacock now to watch the special presentation of the game between the Packers and Eagles on Friday, September 6.

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream on Fubo

Catch the game on NBC with Fubo, a live-streaming TV service. Fans can stream over 350 channels, including NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, FX, and FS1. Fubo’s three plans include Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Delux at $110 per month. Sign up today to receive a free trial.

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream on Sling TV

Stream live sports, news, and entertainment with Sling TV. Sling offers plan flexibility and channel lineup customization. Plus, sign-up takes less than five minutes, with no hidden fees or long-term contracts. Sling offers two plans: Orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month. However, Sling plans are half off for the first month. Football fans will want the Blue Plan to watch NBC.

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the TV service for football fans because of NFL Sunday Ticket. New customers try three weeks of YouTube TV for free and gain access to many popular channels, including NBC, ESPN, TNT, NFL Network, and CBS. YouTube TV costs $65 per month for the first four months. The rate then increases to $73 per month.

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream on Hulu with Live TV

With Hulu with Live TV, football fans can watch the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on NBC. Hulu with Live TV has over 90 channels available to subscribers, including ABC, CBS, and ESPN. A Hulu Live subscription costs $76 per month. However, a bundled plan of Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ starts at $77 per month.

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream from abroad with a VPN

Internet safety is a priority for everyone. Untrustworthy connections are susceptible to phishing attacks and malware scams. Combat these issues with a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, users gain more protection and privacy for their connection. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.