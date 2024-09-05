 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch Ravens vs. Chiefs in 2024 NFL Kickoff Game

By
Patrick Mahomes runs with a ball on the field.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr

The first Thursday of September means one thing: the NFL is back. After a long offseason, the NFL returns with the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. Per tradition, the defending Super Bowl champion gets to play in the NFL’s opening night game. This year, that honor belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs. Before kickoff, the Chiefs will reveal their new Super Bowl banner.

After the pregame festivities, the Chiefs will play Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The game is a rematch of the last season’s AFC Championship, which the Chiefs won by a score of 17-10. Last season, the Chiefs played in the 2023 Kickoff Game and lost to the Detroit Lions 21-20.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream on NBC

Who&#39;s getting the first W of the season? 👀 #BalvsKC pic.twitter.com/KwNgxnWBhG

&mdash; Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 2, 2024

Kickoff between the Ravens and Chiefs begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday, September 5. The game will air on NBC. Fans can access the game on the NBC Sports app and NBC website. Use a TV provider for access.

Ravens vs. Chiefs on NBC

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream on Peacock

The Peacock TV app.
Peacock

Watch the simulcast of the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on Peacock. Every NFL football game on NBC during the 2024 season can be streamed on Peacock. The Premium plan, which includes ads, costs $8 per month, and Premium Plus (ad-free) costs $14 per month. Sign up for Peacock now to watch the special presentation of the game between the Packers and Eagles on Friday, September 6.

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream on Fubo

The Fubo app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Catch the game on NBC with Fubo, a live-streaming TV service. Fans can stream over 350 channels, including NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, FX, and FS1. Fubo’s three plans include Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Delux at $110 per month. Sign up today to receive a free trial.

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Stream live sports, news, and entertainment with Sling TV. Sling offers plan flexibility and channel lineup customization. Plus, sign-up takes less than five minutes, with no hidden fees or long-term contracts. Sling offers two plans: Orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month. However, Sling plans are half off for the first month. Football fans will want the Blue Plan to watch NBC.

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream on YouTube TV

Multiview options on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

YouTube TV is the TV service for football fans because of NFL Sunday Ticket. New customers try three weeks of YouTube TV for free and gain access to many popular channels, including NBC, ESPN, TNT, NFL Network, and CBS. YouTube TV costs $65 per month for the first four months. The rate then increases to $73 per month.

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With Hulu with Live TV, football fans can watch the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on NBC. Hulu with Live TV has over 90 channels available to subscribers, including ABC, CBS, and ESPN. A Hulu Live subscription costs $76 per month. However, a bundled plan of Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ starts at $77 per month.

Watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Internet safety is a priority for everyone. Untrustworthy connections are susceptible to phishing attacks and malware scams. Combat these issues with a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, users gain more protection and privacy for their connection. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch the 2024 French Open women’s and men’s finals
Aerial shot of Roland Garros at the French Open.

The 2024 French Open concludes this weekend with the women's and men's finals. No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces No. 12 Jasmine Paolini on the women's side, while No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz plays No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the men's final. Both finals will be contested at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

If Swiatek defeats Paolini, it will be her third consecutive French Open title. However, Paolini will attempt to be the ultimate underdog and capture her first career Grand Slam. On the men's side, Alcaraz is looking to capture his third Grand Slam before he turns 22. But beating Zverev will be a tall task as the German attempts to win his first major championship.
Watch the 2024 French Open Finals live stream on NBC
https://twitter.com/rolandgarros/status/1799121864259666185

Read more
Where to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes live stream
Horse on the track trot in front of the Preakness Stakes sign.

The Triple Crown has reached its next stop. After the 150th Kentucky Derby, horse racing heads to Maryland for the 149th Preakness Stakes. This is the second race in the Triple Crown, with the third being the Belmont Stakes. The 2024 Preakness Stakes is held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Mystik Dan opened as the morning line favorite at 5-2. Mystik Dan ran a magical race at Churchill Downs, narrowly beating Sierra Leone to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby. No horse has won the Triple Crown since 2018's Justify. Mystik Dan's toughest competition will be Catching Freedom and Imagination, both at 6-1.
Watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes live stream on NBC
https://twitter.com/PreaknessStakes/status/1791108311728701452

Read more
Where to watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery live stream
Logo for 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.

The trajectory of at least one franchise will change on Sunday at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery. The lottery determines the first 14 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Last year, the San Antonio Spurs won the draft lottery and used the No. 1 pick on French phenom Victor Wembanyama. There are no generational players like Wembanyama in this year's draft. However, securing the No. 1 selection is still a priority for every team in the lottery.

The 14 teams that missed the 2024 NBA playoffs participate in the draft lottery. Each team is assigned oddsfor winning the No. 1 pick. The two teams with the best odds for the No. 1 pick are the Detroit Pistons (14%) and Washington Wizards (14%). The Charlotte Hornets (13.3%), Portland Trail Blazers (13.2%), and San Antonio Spurs (10.5%) round out the top five.
Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery live stream on ABC
https://twitter.com/NBADraft/status/1782554715185664240

Read more