How to watch the free Buccaneers vs. Lions live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

The Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs continues on Sunday afternoon as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head north to play the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on January 21. The game will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. Mike Tirico will call the game alongside Cris Collinsworth, with Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung providing sideline reports inside Ford Field in Detroit.

Many experts did not predict the Bucs to make the postseason, let alone win a playoff game. Yet, Tampa dominated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round on their way to a 32-9 victory. However, beating the Lions will not be easy. Detroit feels like a team of destiny after the Lions last week notched their first playoff win since the 1991 season.

The Lions are a 6.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers. The Lions are 7-2 at home this season. Can Detroit continue this magical run, or will the Bucs disrupt the playoffs with another win? Watch the game on NBC to find out. If you are a cord-cutter, there are other ways to watch NBC. One of those options is through a streaming television service like Sling TV. To learn more about Sling TV, scroll below.

Watch the Buccaneers vs. Lions live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV remains one of the best live TV streaming services because of its channel flexibility, user-friendly interface, and lack of annual contracts. The days of paying for channels you don’t need are over. With Sling TV, you can watch the channels you want for an affordable price. Plus, customers can record their favorite programs thanks to Sling’s cloud DVR.

For the monthly price of $40, Orange provides 32 channels, including ESPN, Disney Chanel, and Freeform. Blue is the other option, which costs $45 per month. Blue contains 42 channels, including NBC, ABC, and Fox. Customers can also bundle Orange and Blue for $60 per month. However, Sling is giving customers $25 off for the first month.

Watch the Buccaneers vs. Lions live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN home screen for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

The Buccaneers and Lions played in Week 6 earlier this season, with Detroit winning 20-6. Will Tampa avenge their loss, or will the Lions come out victorious? The only way to know is to watch the game on Sunday afternoon. If you plan to watch the game abroad, then you should download a VPN, or “virtual private network.”

A VPN’s job is to keep your connection safe and more secure. With a VPN, users will avoid downloading malware, as well as increase password protection and guard data from cybercriminals. VPNs bypass regional broadcast restrictions in the area, meaning you can stream safely from virtually anywhere in the world. One of the best VPNs to use with Sling is NordVPN, which is currently 63% off. Try NordVPN today, and if you don’t like it, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee.

