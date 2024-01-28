It’s Conference Championship Sunday in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The first game will feature Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to M&T Bank Stadium to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

The Chiefs are playing in their sixth straight AFC Championship Game. The only team with more consecutive AFC title game appearances is the New England Patriots, with eight from 2011 to 2018. If Mahomes wins this game and then the Super Bowl, he will have a legitimate claim to be the second-greatest quarterback in NFL history. Meanwhile, Baltimore is making their first AFC Championship appearance since Jackson became the starter in 2018.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream on CBS

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on January 28 on CBS and Paramount+. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game from the booth, with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely providing reports from the sidelines. The game is also available on the CBS app and CBS.com. You will need a TV provider for access.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream on Paramount+

The AFC Championship will be available to stream live on Paramount+. Fans can choose between two plans: Paramount+ Essential for $6 per month or Paramount+ with Showtime for $12 per month. The Chiefs versus Ravens can be seen with both plans. After the game, stream some of Paramount+’s new movies like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Watch the game between the Chiefs and Ravens on Hulu with Live TV. Customers can watch live sports and entertainment on 90-plus channels, including CBS, NBC, ESPN, and ABC. Plans start at $76 per month. However, there is a more advantageous option in the form of a bundle. Pair Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ for one price of $77 per month.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream on Fubo for free

Live sports and television without cable are offered on Fubo. Customers can access 180 to 265 channels, depending on their plan. These channels range from ESPN and Fox News to USA and MSNBC. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. New customers can sign up for a free trial and cancel whenever.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream on YouTube TV

Football fans have been enjoying YouTube TV all year because of NFL Sunday Ticket, which streams every game during the season. Additionally, YouTube TV offers 100-plus sports, news, and entertainment channels, with CBS being one of the featured networks. YouTube TV costs $73 per month, but new customers will only pay $63 per month for the first three months. Sign up for a free trial before committing.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream from abroad with a VPN

A VPN – virtual private networks – is a program that adds more privacy and security while using the Internet. This helps any user on a compromised Wi-Fi connection. Plus, VPNs alleviate geo-blocking issues in the area. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN, which is currently 63% off. New customers can sign up for NordVPN today and request a 30-day money-back guarantee if they so please.

