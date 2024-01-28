 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens live stream: Watch the AFC Championship for free

Dan Girolamo
By

It’s Conference Championship Sunday in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The first game will feature Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to M&T Bank Stadium to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

The Chiefs are playing in their sixth straight AFC Championship Game. The only team with more consecutive AFC title game appearances is the New England Patriots, with eight from 2011 to 2018. If Mahomes wins this game and then the Super Bowl, he will have a legitimate claim to be the second-greatest quarterback in NFL history. Meanwhile, Baltimore is making their first AFC Championship appearance since Jackson became the starter in 2018.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream on CBS

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens runs into the huddle on a football field.
All-Pro Reels Photography / Flickr

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on January 28 on CBS and Paramount+. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game from the booth, with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely providing reports from the sidelines. The game is also available on the CBS app and CBS.com. You will need a TV provider for access.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens on CBS
Related

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream on Paramount+

Paramount Plus on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The AFC Championship will be available to stream live on Paramount+. Fans can choose between two plans: Paramount+ Essential for $6 per month or Paramount+ with Showtime for $12 per month. The Chiefs versus Ravens can be seen with both plans. After the game, stream some of Paramount+’s new movies like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Watch the game between the Chiefs and Ravens on Hulu with Live TV. Customers can watch live sports and entertainment on 90-plus channels, including CBS, NBC, ESPN, and ABC. Plans start at $76 per month. However, there is a more advantageous option in the form of a bundle. Pair Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ for one price of $77 per month.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream on Fubo for free

Photo of the homepage of Fubo with golfer Cameron Smith.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Live sports and television without cable are offered on Fubo. Customers can access 180 to 265 channels, depending on their plan. These channels range from ESPN and Fox News to USA and MSNBC. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. New customers can sign up for a free trial and cancel whenever.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream on YouTube TV

The YouTube TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Football fans have been enjoying YouTube TV all year because of NFL Sunday Ticket, which streams every game during the season. Additionally, YouTube TV offers 100-plus sports, news, and entertainment channels, with CBS being one of the featured networks. YouTube TV costs $73 per month, but new customers will only pay $63 per month for the first three months. Sign up for a free trial before committing.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

A VPN – virtual private networks – is a program that adds more privacy and security while using the Internet. This helps any user on a compromised Wi-Fi connection. Plus, VPNs alleviate geo-blocking issues in the area. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN, which is currently 63% off. New customers can sign up for NordVPN today and request a 30-day money-back guarantee if they so please.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Chiefs vs Bills live stream: How to watch the game for free
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs stares from the sideline.

The best game of the Divisional Round in the 2024 NFL Playoffs features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations, so this will definitely be a game to watch. The Chiefs are trying to become the first team since the 2003 and 2004 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Buffalo is still looking to capture its first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Chiefs and Bills have formed one of the best rivalries in the NFL in the Mahomes-Allen era. Since 2020, the Bills are 3-1 against the Chiefs in the regular season. These two teams met on December 10, 2023, with Buffalo coming out with a 20-17 win. However, the Chiefs are an undefeated 2-0 against the Bills in the postseason, with their most recent matchup coming in the 2022 Divisional Round, where Kansas City won 42-36 in overtime.
Watch the Chiefs vs. Bills live stream on CBS

Read more
How to watch the free Buccaneers vs. Lions live stream
Jared Goff runs off the field for the Lions.

The Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs continues on Sunday afternoon as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head north to play the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on January 21. The game will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. Mike Tirico will call the game alongside Cris Collinsworth, with Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung providing sideline reports inside Ford Field in Detroit.

Many experts did not predict the Bucs to make the postseason, let alone win a playoff game. Yet, Tampa dominated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round on their way to a 32-9 victory. However, beating the Lions will not be easy. Detroit feels like a team of destiny after the Lions last week notched their first playoff win since the 1991 season.

Read more
Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens live stream: watch the NFL Divisional Round for free
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens runs into the huddle on a football field.

The Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs kicks off Saturday afternoon when the Houston Texans face the Baltimore Ravens. The game will air on ABC and ESPN beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on January 20. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game in the booth, while Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will provide reports from the sidelines. The game will be played inside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Win or lose, the 2023 season has been a home run for the Texans. Houston picked the right quarterback – C.J. Stroud – and coach – DeMeco Ryans – to lead their franchise in the coming years. The Texans enter Baltimore after a 45-14 win over the Browns in the Wild Card Round. While the Texans should be happy just to be in the Divisional Round, the Ravens have bigger plans for their season. Baltimore had the best regular season record at 13-4, so anything short of a Super Bowl appearance will be considered a failure.

Read more