If you’ve been waiting all day for Sunday night, then you’re about to be rewarded when the Miami Dolphins battle the Los Angeles Chargers. This AFC showdown will have huge playoff implications. As it stands, the Dolphins are sixth in the AFC while the Chargers sit in ninth place on the outside looking in.

Besides playoff implications, the game provides an interesting matchup between quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. In the 2020 NFL draft, Tagovailoa went fifth overall to the Dolphins and Herbert went sixth to the Chargers. Expect the fanbase of the winning team to be bragging about their quarterback on social media when the game ends.

When is the game between the Dolphins and the Chargers?

The game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers will start at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 11. The game will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The announcers for the game will be Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, & Melissa Stark. According to Fanduel, Miami is favored by 3.5 points.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers

Watch the Dolphins take on the Chargers on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America. The game is available on the NBC Sports App from your connected TV, tablet, laptop, or smartphone. Fans can also watch the game on their computer via NBC.com. Log in with your cable provider for full access.

How to stream Dolphins vs. Chargers

Stream Dolphins vs. the Chargers live on Peacock. The subscription service has two paid plans: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Premium includes ads and costs $5 per month or $50 per year. Premium Plus is ad-free and costs $10 per month or $100 per year.

Without a cable provider, there are other ways to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers. NBC can be accessed on subscription live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which each cost $40 per month or $55 per month if combined. Both FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Additionally, games can be watched exclusively on your mobile phone or tablet via NFL+. Users can watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games. There are two subscription options: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. NFL+ costs $5 a month or $40 a season, and NFL+ Premium, which includes everything from NFL+ and the all-22 film, costs $10 a month or $80 a season.

Meet the teams Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers | 2022 Week 14 Game Preview The Miami Dolphins enter the game with an overall record of 8-4. Tua Tagovailoa continues his resurgence thanks to the partnership with first-year coach Mike McDaniel. Tua has thrown 21 touchdowns and 5 interceptions with a total QBR of 77.4, second in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes. The Los Angeles Chargers come into Sunday night with an overall record of 6-6. The Chargers’ season has been plagued by injuries, but they will be getting back their top receiver Mike Williams, who has played one game since 10/23 due to injury. Tune into NBC to watch Sunday night football!

