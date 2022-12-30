The College Football Playoff (CFP) continues with its second semifinal matchup between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. This semifinal will be played at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, which is a member of the New Year’s Six. Georgia and Ohio State are looking to win their second National Championship in the CFP era.

Since 2021, Georgia is 27-1, with a National Championship one season ago. The Bulldogs will look to become the first team to repeat as national champions since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. Across the sideline stands Ohio State, who won the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2014.

When is the 2022 Peach Bowl?

The 2022 Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State will start at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 31. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The announcers will be Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, and Laura Rutledge. According to Fanduel, Georgia is favored by 6.5 points.

How to watch the 2022 Peach Bowl

The 2022 Peach Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET. To watch on ESPN, check out the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Access the app or website on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, connected TV, or video game console. Log in with your cable provider for full access.

How to stream the 2022 Peach Bowl

Without a cable provider, there are other ways to watch Georgia battle Ohio State. ESPN can be accessed on subscription live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which cost $40 per month each or $55 per month if combined. FuboTV, which ranges from $70 to $100 per month, and YouTube TV, which costs $65 per month, offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Meet the teams

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Georgia Bulldogs | Peach Bowl Preview ?? | College Football Playoff

The Georgia Bulldogs enter Atlanta as the number-one-ranked team in the country with a perfect 13-0 record. In their last game, Georgia flexed their dominance as they destroyed LSU, 50-30, in the SEC Championship Game. For Georgia to win its second-straight championship, it will need to go through the second-best team in the Big Ten, and then the best team in the Big Ten or Big 12.

After getting embarrassed by Michigan in the final game of the regular season, Ohio State, 11-1, snuck into the College Football Playoff after USC’s loss in the Pac-12 Championship. However, Ryan Day’s Buckeyes find themselves back in the CFP for the third time in four years. For Ohio State to keep it close, quarterback C.J. Stroud will need his Superman cape and throw for at least 300 yards and multiple touchdowns to keep pace with Georgia.

