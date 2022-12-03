Can any team stop the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs? The nation’s best team will square off against the No. 14 LSU Tigers in the 2022 SEC Championship on Saturday. Georgia has been a staple in this game since 2017, representing the East Division in five of the last six conference championships. However, the Bulldogs have not won the SEC Championship since 2017.

Standing in the way of Georgia’s perfect season is LSU, which beat out Alabama to win the West Division. Though Georgia is a heavy favorite, LSU has defeated the Bulldogs twice in this same game dating back to 2011. With Georgia out to cement its spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP), LSU will look to play the role of spoiler as they attempt to win a spot in the New Year’s Six.

When is the 2022 SEC Championship?

The 2022 SEC Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers will start at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 3. The game will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. According to Fanduel, Georgia is favored by 17.5 points.

How to watch the 2022 SEC Championship

If you want to watch SEC Championship, tune in to CBS at 4 p.m. ET. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and Jenny Dell are the announcers for the game. The game will be available on the CBS app from your smartphone or tablet, or through connected devices such as Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Also, the game can be seen on your computer on CBS.com. Sign in with your TV provider to watch.

How to stream the 2022 SEC Championship

If you do not have cable, you can stream the SEC Championship on Paramount+. Subscribers can choose between the Essential plan and the Premium plan. The Essential plan features ads and costs $5 a month or $50 a year. The Premium plan features no ads and more sports, and costs $10 a month or $100 a year. Users can try Paramount+ for seven days for free before the paid subscription kicks in.

Without a cable TV provider, the game can be seen on CBS through other services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV with a subscription. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and is bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Meet the teams

The Georgia Bulldogs enter Atlanta as the No.1-ranked team in the country with a perfect 12-0 record, including 8-0 in the SEC. Georgia is 26-1 in their last 27 games. Their only loss occurred in last year’s SEC Championship against Alabama. The Bulldogs will be out to make a statement ahead of the CFP.

The LSU Tigers come into the SEC Championship with an overall record of 9-3 and a conference record of 6-2. Thanks to its win over Alabama, LSU clinched the SEC West Division, earning its spot in the championship game. Defeating the undefeated Bulldogs will be a tall task for first-year coach Brian Kelly, but LSU has won four of the last five meetings with Georgia, so they will look to make it five out of six on Saturday.

