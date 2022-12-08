It’s Friday night, and the NBA is set to broadcast a pair of premiere games on national television. One of those matchups will be the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Philadelphia 76ers. With a quarter of the season done, both L.A. and Philly are looking to get back on track after disappointing starts to the season.

The Lakers are trending in the right direction thanks to the excellent play of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, their roster still needs an upgrade in shooting, so it’s only a matter of time before the Lakers trade for a sharpshooter. For the Sixers, injuries have been the story so far. Tyrese Maxey and George Niang have been ruled out, and James Harden just got back from a foot injury, so he’s still getting back into game shape.

When is the game between the Lakers and the 76ers?

The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers will start at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The announcers for the game will be Dave Pasch, Richard Jefferson & Monica McNutt. According to WynnBet, Philly is favored by 4 points.

How to watch Lakers vs. 76ers

To watch the Lakers take on the 76ers, tune into ESPN at 7:30 p.m. for tip-off. Coverage starts a 7:00 p.m. ET. If you are not around a television with cable, the game is available on the ESPN app and Watch ESPN. Access the app or website on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, connected TV, or video game console. Log in with your cable provider for full access.

In addition to ESPN, the NBA game will be available on broadcast affiliates in Los Angeles (SportsNet LA) and Philadelphia (NBCS-PH).

How to stream Lakers vs. 76ers

Without a cable provider, there are other ways to watch Lakers vs. 76ers via streaming. ESPN can be accessed on subscription live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and is bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which each cost $40 per month or $55 per month if combined. Both FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Fans can also subscribe to NBA League Pass to watch games around the league. The subscription costs $70 a season with commercials or $90 a season for premium with no commercials. If you live in the same area as the team, the game is subject to blackout for local and nationally televised games.

Meet the teams

Anthony Davis PHENOMENAL! ? 55 PTS, 17 REB in MONSTER Lakers' W ?

The Los Angeles Lakers head into Philadelphia with an overall record of 10-14. After a brutal 2-10 start, the Lakers have turned things around, winning eight of their last 12 games. Many of these wins can be attributed to Anthony Davis, who is having a monster season with per-game averages of 27.3 points and 12.3 rebounds.

The Philadelphia 76ers come into this game with a 12-12 record. Many, including myself, thought Philly would be a top-4 team in the Eastern Conference. That could still be the case, but the team needs to get healthier. The Sixers took a step in the right direction this past Monday when James Harden returned for his first game in over a month.

