New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals live stream: Where to watch Monday Night Football

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you ready for a Monday night party? It may not be an offensive showcase, but football will be played when the New England Patriots take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Both teams enter the contest on two-game losing streaks as they look to turn their respective seasons’ around.

The Patriots are on the bubble in the AFC playoff picture, as they are one game behind the seventh and final seed. The offense has been a major problem, as New England ranks 24th in yards per game. Arizona, they’re still mathematically alive for the NFC playoffs despite being four games under .500. Just like they say, “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”

When is the game between the Patriots and the Cardinals?

The game between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals will start at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, December 12. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The announcers for the game will be Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, & Lisa Salters. According to Fanduel, New England is favored by 1.5 points.

How to watch Patriots vs. Cardinals

Logo of the Patriots and the Cardinals.

Watch the Patriots take on the Cardinals on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night. Coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET with Monday Night Countdown. The game is available on the ESPN app and Watch ESPN. Access the app or website on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, connected TV, or video game console. Log in with your cable provider for full access.

Watch Patriots vs. Cardinals on ESPN

For those looking for an alternative broadcast, MNF with Peyton and Eli will air on ESPN2. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning provide analysis and insight into the game on their “Manningcast.”

Watch MNF with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2

How to stream Patriots vs. Cardinals

The Patriots and Cardinals game is available to stream on your mobile phone or tablet via NFL+. Users can watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games. There are two subscription options: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. NFL+ costs $5 a month or $40 a season, and NFL+ Premium, which includes everything from NFL+ and the all-22 film, costs $10 a month or $80 a season. Find NFL+ on NFL.com or the NFL app.

Watch Patriots vs. Cardinals on NFL+

Without a cable provider, there are other ways to watch the Patriots vs. Cardinals. NBC can be accessed on subscription live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which cost $40 per month or $55 per month if combined. Additionally, FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Meet the teams

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals | 2022 Week 14 Game Preview

The New England Patriots enter Monday night’s contest with an overall record of 6-6. After a 6-4 start to the year, the Patriots have dropped two games in a row, including a 24-10 loss to their division rival, Buffalo Bills. With their next two games against teams under .500, the Patriots will look to capitalize on the favorable schedule.

The Arizona Cardinals have a disappointing record of 4-8. The Cardinals are the most confusing team in the NFL and make Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde look normal. The Cardinals are 30th in 1st quarter scoring and 8th in fourth quarter scoring. Which Cardinals team will show up on Monday night?

Tune into ESPN to watch Monday Night Football!

