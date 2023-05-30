The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion live stream: where to watch for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey aired the season finale for season 13 on May 23. Yet, the real drama has only just begun when the cast sits down for a three-part reunion. It wouldn’t be a Bravo reunion without scandalous allegations, dramatic confrontations, and a lot of dirty laundry.

If the trailer is a taste of what’s to come, the cast does not hold back with vicious insults and damaging accusations. The reunion cast includes Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Don’t miss the tumultuous three-part reunion, so scroll below to find out where to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion on Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion will be split into three episodes that will air on Bravo.

Reunion Part 1 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 30.

Reunion Part 2 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 6.

Reunion Part 3 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 13.

The reunion can be streamed through the Bravo app or on Bravo TV’s website. You will need a cable login for access.

Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion on Peacock

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion and every episode of season 13 can be streamed on Peacock. When you’re done with RHONJ, check out other Bravo franchises, such as Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, and Summer House. After you’ve satisfied your Bravo cravings, stream the latest movies and TV shows from Universal and NBC, including Cocaine Bear, M3Gan, Sick, Bupkis, and Mrs Davis.

How much does Peacock cost?

The Peacock Premium plan costs $5 monthly or $50 annually. This tier offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads but allows users to access new films and live events. Premium Plus, the second tier, costs $10 monthly or $100 annually. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but is free from ads.

If you are signing up for Peacock today, there is no longer a free tier option. You must sign up for one of the two plans. For those subscribers with the free tier, it is unknown if or when that option will be removed from the service.

Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion live stream on Hulu with Live TV

RHONJ and the rest of your favorite Bravo franchises are available to watch on Hulu with Live TV. The service offers over 85 live TV channels, including Bravo, TNT, HGTV, Food Network, Disney Channel, and TBS. The cheaper plan costs $70 monthly and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive package costs $83 per month and features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion live stream on Sling TV

First of all, Bravo is available on Sling TV, so subscribers can tune into the RHONJ season 13 reunion. The Sling TV packages cost between $40 and $60. However, new subscribers can receive $10 off for their first month. If you’ve ever wanted to experience the benefits of Sling TV, try it now to receive the discount.

Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV subscribers can stream Bravo, so they will not miss the explosive RHONJ season 13 reunion. Along with Bravo, experience over 100 channels in news, sports, and entertainment, including TNT, NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, and more. New subscribers will only pay $65 a month for the first three months before the price increases to its normal rate of $73 per month.

Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion live stream on Fubo TV

Fubo TV has arguably the most variety out of all the over-the-top live TV streaming services. Choose from over 100 channels, including Bravo, within four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. USA, FX, ESPN, HGTV, SYFY, and MTV are some of the additional channels to choose from with Fubo TV. Subscribers can sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion live stream from abroad with a VPN

For fans who like Bravo and are outside the country, make sure to download a VPN (virtual private network). A service like NordVPN will ensure a smoother user experience when watching the RHONJ season 13 reunion. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

