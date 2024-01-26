 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

After two weeks of competition, only two athletes remain in the women’s singles bracket. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 12 Zheng Qinwen in the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Sabalenka is the defending champion and is attempting to win her second Grand Slam title. Sabalenka avenged her loss in the US Open Finals by defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets in the semifinals. Standing on the other side of the court is Zheng, who is in her first Grand Slam final. The finalists previously met in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals, with Sabalenka earning a straight-set victory.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

A female tennis player throws a tennis ball in the air.
Hameltion / Wiki Commons

The 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final will air on ESPN at 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, January 27. The match is also available on ESPN.com, ESPN app, and ESPN Deportes. You will need to provide a TV login for access.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final on ESPN
Related

You can stream the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month or $110 per year. The yearly subscription will save customers over 15%. Additionally, subscribers can select the Disney bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $15 per month or $25 per month, depending on your ad preferences.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final on ESPN+

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Show info on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Hulu

ESPN is one of the 90-plus channels available on Hulu with Live TV. The list includes ESPN2, ABC, TNT, and Fox. A subscription to Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, bundles featuring Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ start at $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream on Fubo

Fubo Instant Headlines feature.
Fubo

For customers looking for a streaming TV service with over 200 channels, Fubo is an excellent option. Fubo’s three plans are Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. Each of the three plans has a minimum of 189 channels, from ESPN and HGTV to NFL Network and FX. You can sign up for a Fubo free trial and cancel at any time.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream on YouTube TV

NBA on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final on ESPN is available on YouTube TV. ESPN’s family of networks – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNews – are included with YouTube TV. New customers will only pay a monthly price of $63 for the first three months. The monthly rate then increases to $73. Get started with YouTube TV by signing up for a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

With no annual contracts and customization extras, Sling TV is one of the best streaming platforms. Sling offers two affordable and advantageous plans, Orange and Blue. For tennis fans, Orange at $40 per month is the perfect option because it includes ESPN. Blue costs $45 per month, but ESPN is not included in the list of 42 channels. Customers can bundle Orange and Blue for $60 per month. Subscribers will receive $25 off the first month,

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Streaming the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final on ESPN could be difficult outside your home. If you are traveling or watching the match outside the country, use a VPN to pair with your streaming services. A VPN uses a U.S.-based server to trick your connection into thinking you’re streaming from home. Try NordVPN, one of the best VPNs, which offers customers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream: watch the NFL Divisional Round for free
An aerial view of the fans in the crowd at Levi's Stadium.

On Saturday night, the Green Bay Packers head west for the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs to play the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers. Fox will broadcast the game starting at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on January 20. Fox will have their top broadcast team – Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) – call the game from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Packers became the first seven-seed to win in the Wild Card Round after throttling the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 48-32 last week. If quarterback Jordan Love plays like an All-Pro again, the sky is the limit for the Packers. However, the 49ers have the Packers' number, having won the last four head-to-head matchups in the postseason. For San Francisco, it's Super Bowl or bust -- anything less than that will be a disaster.

Read more
MLB Live Stream: How to watch baseball without cable in 2024
Baseball on TV

Whether you're simply looking to catch a single game or you want a way to tune in to all 162 contests of your favorite team, there are plenty of different ways to watch a live stream of MLB games in 2024.

Every team will play the majority of their games on their specific local regional sports network, while some may be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, TBS or MLB Network, and a few will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ or ESPN+.

Read more
How to watch the Bristol City vs West Ham live stream
A soccer field.

Following their 1-1 draw last week, West Ham and Bristol City will run it back in a replay of their third-round FA Cup showdown at Ashton Gate on Tuesday. With a spot in the final 32 on the line, this sets up as a dramatic, must-watch battle. If you live in the United States, the match will start at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. It's not on regular cable TV anywhere, which limits your legal live stream options, but that also makes it very simple to watch. Here's everything you need to know to watch Bristol City vs West Ham today,
Watch Bristol City vs West Ham on ESPN+

As previously mentioned, ESPN+ is the only place you can watch Bristol City vs West Ham if you live in the United States. Unfortunately, there is no longer a free trial, but if you're planning on watching any more of the 2023-24 FA Cup, you'll want ESPN+ for the long-term anyways. The streaming service includes every single remaining match, from the upcoming fourth round all the way through to the final.

Read more