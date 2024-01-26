Where to watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After two weeks of competition, only two athletes remain in the women’s singles bracket. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 12 Zheng Qinwen in the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Sabalenka is the defending champion and is attempting to win her second Grand Slam title. Sabalenka avenged her loss in the US Open Finals by defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets in the semifinals. Standing on the other side of the court is Zheng, who is in her first Grand Slam final. The finalists previously met in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals, with Sabalenka earning a straight-set victory.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

The 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final will air on ESPN at 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, January 27. The match is also available on ESPN.com, ESPN app, and ESPN Deportes. You will need to provide a TV login for access.

You can stream the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month or $110 per year. The yearly subscription will save customers over 15%. Additionally, subscribers can select the Disney bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $15 per month or $25 per month, depending on your ad preferences.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final on ESPN+

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

ESPN is one of the 90-plus channels available on Hulu with Live TV. The list includes ESPN2, ABC, TNT, and Fox. A subscription to Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, bundles featuring Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ start at $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream on Fubo

For customers looking for a streaming TV service with over 200 channels, Fubo is an excellent option. Fubo’s three plans are Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. Each of the three plans has a minimum of 189 channels, from ESPN and HGTV to NFL Network and FX. You can sign up for a Fubo free trial and cancel at any time.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream on YouTube TV

The 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final on ESPN is available on YouTube TV. ESPN’s family of networks – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNews – are included with YouTube TV. New customers will only pay a monthly price of $63 for the first three months. The monthly rate then increases to $73. Get started with YouTube TV by signing up for a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream on Sling TV

With no annual contracts and customization extras, Sling TV is one of the best streaming platforms. Sling offers two affordable and advantageous plans, Orange and Blue. For tennis fans, Orange at $40 per month is the perfect option because it includes ESPN. Blue costs $45 per month, but ESPN is not included in the list of 42 channels. Customers can bundle Orange and Blue for $60 per month. Subscribers will receive $25 off the first month,

Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream from abroad with a VPN

Streaming the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final on ESPN could be difficult outside your home. If you are traveling or watching the match outside the country, use a VPN to pair with your streaming services. A VPN uses a U.S.-based server to trick your connection into thinking you’re streaming from home. Try NordVPN, one of the best VPNs, which offers customers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

