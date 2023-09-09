Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff: US Open Women’s Final live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 2023 US Open Women’s Final is set as No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will play No. 6. Coco Gauff. The match will be played on Saturday inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York. Gauff holds a 3-2 record against Sabalenka, but Sabalenka won their last matchup in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Indian Wells Open.

Saturday marks Sabalenka’s second career appearance in a Grand Slam final. Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open in January. At 19, Gauff is the youngest American – male or female – to reach the US Open final since 1999, when then-17-year-old Serena Williams won her first Grand Slam. Gauff is seeking her first Grand Slam, having previously lost the 2022 French Open in her only other finals appearance.

Watch the 2023 US Open Women’s Final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

The US Open Women’s Final begins at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 9. The match will air on ESPN. The ESPN app will stream the final, or you can watch it on your computer through ESPN.com/watch. For access to ESPN platforms, log in with your TV provider.

The US Open Women’s Final can also be seen on ESPN+. Both the English language and Spanish language broadcasts will be on ESPN+. Subscribers of ESPN+ must pay $10/month or $100/year. The Disney bundle, however, includes Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ for as little as $13/month.

ESPN Deportes will also have the Spanish broadcast of the US Open Women’s Final.

Watch the 2023 US Open Women’s Final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The US Open Women’s Final on ESPN is available through Hulu with Live TV. Customers can choose from two plans. The first plan costs $70/month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second plan costs $83/month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Featured channels include ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, NBC, and MTV.

Watch the 2023 US Open Women’s Final live stream on Sling TV

The US Open Women’s Final is available on Sling TV. However, subscribers must have Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Blue does not feature ESPN. Besides ESPN, Sling Orange contains 32 channels, including ESPN2, Freeform, QVC, and ESPN3. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off their first month.

Watch the 2023 US Open Women’s Final live stream on YouTube TV

With YouTube TV, customers can watch the US Open on ESPN. Along with the ESPN platforms, subscribers can choose from various other channels, including TBS, USA, TNT, ABC, and MTV. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. The rate then increases to $73/month. If you are new to the service, then take advantage of YouTube TV’s free trial.

Watch the 2023 US Open Women’s Final live stream on FuboTV

ESPN is one of the 180 channels included with a FuboTV subscription. Other top channels on the service are the Food Network, CBS, SyFy, FX, and Disney Channel. The three plans available on FuboTV are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Also, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2023 US Open Women’s Final live stream from abroad with a VPN

The US Open Women’s Final should be a great display of tennis. If you live in the U.S. and want to stream tennis while outside the country, download a VPN to stream the action. The VPN subscribes to a U.S. server, bypassing regional broadcast restrictions. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

