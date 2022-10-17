This is the best Disney Plus deal you can get today – save $144

While there might not be a Disney Plus free trial out there right now, it can still be one of the best value streaming services around. That’s thanks to the Disney Bundle, which combines Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ for just $14 per month. By signing up for the bundle deal, you save $144 across the year compared to if you subscribed to each service individually. Not convinced yet? Let’s take a look at what the three services provide.

The Disney Bundle is potentially the only streaming service you’ll ever need. Including two of the best online streaming services for movies and TV, there’s also ESPN+ for all your sports needs. The best shows on Disney+ are varied and numerous. Thanks to being the home of all things Marvel and Star Wars, you get great exclusive shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law along with Andor. There’s also almost all of The Simpsons with new seasons added regularly. Kids will love access to Bluey as well while there are also great documentaries bundled in, too.

The best movies on Disney Plus are similarly high-caliber with everything Marvel and Star Wars, along with all things Disney, and everything Pixar has to offer, too. The sweet thing here is being able to combine it with the best movies on Hulu such as Alien, Predator, I, Tonya, and many more.

If you love sports, you’ll also appreciate bundling in ESPN+. The service includes select live events, including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games as well as college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and Grand Slam tennis matches. You’ll also find the United Soccer League, cricket, rugby, Canadian Football League, English Football League, and UEFA Nations League games.

It’s also the exclusive home of Wimbledon and Monday Night Football with select NHL games also available. The home of the entire 30 for 30 documentary catalog, you also get great shows like The Last Dance to learn more about your favorite sports stars.

The beauty of all of this? The Disney Bundle is just $14 per month saving you a considerable $144 compared to if you signed up for each service individually. The ideal streaming package for a family fascinated and entertained by all the world has to offer, sign up for the Disney Bundle today and embrace having never-ending options for great shows and movies to watch.

