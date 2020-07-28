You can sign up for Hulu for free for a month — here’s why you should

Feel like you’ve exhausted Amazon Prime Video and Netflix? Sign up to a Hulu one-month free trial and you can enjoy all the benefits of this streaming service, entirely risk-free. We won’t blame you if you stick around for a while longer though, since subscriptions start at only $6 per month.

Hulu gives you access to thousands of shows and movies with some fantastic exclusives. For instance, you can watch smash hit Little Fires Everywhere or catch up on award-winning shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, all through Hulu. Alongside that are popular hits like Bob’s Burgers and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. The family won’t miss out either with kids shows like Teen Titans Go! ensuring your little ones can enjoy everything that Hulu has to offer.

The great content doesn’t just end with TV shows either, with Oscar-winning sensation, Parasite, available on the service, along with recent indie hit, Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg. There’s something for every mood here with Hulu promising over 80,000 TV episodes and movies across the service. In many cases, you can watch new episodes the day after they air so you won’t miss out on the latest craze.

It’s possible to watch Hulu on a majority of your devices including your smart TV, laptop, phone, tablet, and more. Users can set up 6 user profiles so each member of your family can have their own profile for setting up recommendations and so forth. It’s easy to watch on two different screens at the same time as well.

Hulu is available in numerous different subscription plans. You can choose the cheapest plan Hulu with ads that costs $6 per month and provides you with all the great content of Hulu with limited ads among shows. Or you can subscribe to Hulu (with no ads) for $12 per month and enjoy the freedom of no ads. Whichever you choose, your first month is free so you have plenty of time to discover the wonders of Hulu.

If you’re keen to have even more streaming content at your fingertips, you can also sign up to the Hulu bundle which gives you Hulu (with ads), Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13 per month. It’s an ideal package for a busy family that loves to see everything possible.

Whatever you decide, there’s absolutely no risk tied to trying Hulu for free for the first month. Give it a try today and discover your new favorite show.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations