You have one week to grab three months of Disney Plus for $6

By
Disney Plus on a TV screen.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Disney+ is one of the most popular streaming platforms in 2024. Home to all things Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Nat Geo, and more, Disney+ is available on just about every mobile device, smart TV (check out some of the best TV deals we’ve been finding), and streaming gadgets. With plans starting at $8 per month, paying for a full year of Disney+ may be too costly for some. Fortunately, Mickey and all his pals are hooking us up today!

Between now and September 27, new and returning Disney+ Basic subscribers receive the first three months of Disney+ for only $6. After the third month, pricing returns to the Basic tier’s $8 per month cost. 

Why you should sign up for Disney+ Basic

If you’re only going to sign up for one or two streaming services per year, Disney+ is an excellent choice. Since its 2019 debut, the platform has added a ton of original content, plus movies and shows from the Disney library and the company’s expanded portfolio. Whether you’re into Marvel shows like Loki and WandaVision, or you’re a big fan of The Mandalorian, there’s something on Disney+ for everyone.

Related

With a Disney+ basic tier, you’ll have access to thousands of Disney+ movies and shows, streaming on up to four screens simultaneously, and the ability to create up to seven user profiles. You’ll also have access to certain movies and shows in 4K and HDR. A Disney+ Basic subscription is a great way for folks using Disney+ for the first time to get used to the app’s layout and performance. And who knows: maybe you’ll want to upgrade to an ad-free plan (pricing starts at $16 per month, effective October 17) three months down the line. 

Disney claims that Basic subscribers will see no more than four minutes of ads per hour. You may also want to keep in mind that Disney+ Basic subscribers will not be able to download movies and shows for offline viewing. 

This Disney+ offer is a terrific way to jumpstart a year-long subscription or just to enjoy three inexpensive months of Disney content! Save $18 on your first three months of a new Disney+ Basic plan when you sign up before September 27. 

Need a new TV or soundbar to go with your new Disney+ subscription? These Amazon deals and Best Buy deals are jam-packed with A/V device promos!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
