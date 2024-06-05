This Sling TV deal gets you a month of Starz for $5

Sign up for Sling today and you can not only get $20 off on your first month but also get a month of Starz for just $5. Sling TV deals right now are pretty special with this one certainly shining through. If you’re keen to learn more about this offer, you can either tap the button below or read on while we guide you through everything you need to know.

Why you should sign up to Sling and Starz

Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services around due to its wealth of channel options and fantastic value for money. When signing up, you have the option of signing up for Sling Orange or Sling Blue. We’ve broken down the differences between Sling Orange and Sling Blue. To simplify it, bear in mind that channels like Disney Channel and ESPN are only on Sling Orange with MSNBC and Fox are only viewable through Sling Blue. If you need to stream across multiple devices at the same time, you’ll need Sling Blue as that works on up to three devices at once while Sling Orange is just one device at a time.

Whichever one you choose, you can sign up to Starz for just $5 for the first month. That’s a saving of $4 per month compared to the usual price of $9 each time. The best shows on Starz are pretty varied. It might not be as big a name as HBO or Showtime but it has some great content. For instance, there’s American Gods based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name. Alternatively, there’s fantasy comedy Ash vs Evil Dead, and historical adventure, Black Sails. It’s worth checking out, especially while it costs so little. Read up on which Sling TV channels are best for you and your tastes, and go for that plan.

Right now, whichever Sling TV plan you go for, you can sign up for just $20 for the first month. From there, the price increases to $40 per month which is still very affordable for what it has to offer. Add on $5 per month and you can snap up Starz and extend your options substantially. It’s the perfect time to try something new. Take a look today before the offer ends.

Editors' Recommendations