Euro 2024 Netherlands vs France live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

The top of Group D at Euro 2024 is on the line today at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig when powerhouses France and Netherlands meet for a huge showdown. Both among the top favorites entering the tournament, they each won their opener but in unconvincing fashion. Netherlands fell behind early against Poland before rallying to a 2-1 victory. France’s powerful attack couldn’t solve Austria, but they were able to squeeze out a 1-0 win thanks to an own goal.

If you live in the United States, this one starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you’re looking for some ways to stream Euro 2024, we’ve found all the best options for watching a free live stream of Netherlands vs France today.

Is there a free Netherlands vs France live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you live in the United States, you can watch a live stream of Netherlands vs France via any live-TV streaming service that includes Fox, such as Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. There are some others like Hulu+Live TV and Sling TV that could also work, but those first three options have a couple things working in their favor: One, they offer Fox live in the most markets, and two, they come with a free trial.

Fubo would be our recommendation. The “Pro” channel package” includes 180-plus channels in total, including Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and the Fubo Sports channel, which has exclusive coverage of a few remaining Euro 2024 matches. It comes with a seven-day free trial, meaning you can sign up and watch every Euro 2024 match through the conclusion of the group stage before needing to pay or cancel your subscription.

Of course, if you only want to watch Netherlands vs France, and you want to do it for free, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will both work perfectly for that purpose. They each include Fox (live in most markets), FS1 and FS2, and they both offer a free five-day trial.

Watch the Netherlands vs France live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

If you’ve used up all the aforementioned free trials, Sling TV is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of Netherlands vs France in English in the United States. The “Sling Blue” channel plan, which is currently on sale for just $20 for your first month, includes Fox and FS1. It’s very important to note, however, that Fox is only available in a few select markets on Sling, so you’ll want to make sure you live in one of those markets before signing up.

Watch the Spain vs Italy live stream from abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re not in the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to use any of the streaming services we just talked about. They’re all typically US-only, but a VPN can hide your location and help you bypass any location-restrictions you may encounter.

We suggest going with NordVPN, which is safe, fast, easy to use and has a 30-day money-back guarantee, but you can also peruse our guides to the best VPN services or the best VPN deals for some more choices.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
